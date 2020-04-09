Superior self-insulating golf shots: Keepy-ups, unicycles and more! The | Golf News

















Andreas Christensen from Chelsea, Tubes from Soccer AM and golf players on a unicycle appear in the best golf shots of the week on social media.

Pool trick shots, unicycle maintenance drills, and a soccer-themed golf challenge are featured in the week's best golf shots.

With the sport halted for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic, both professional and amateur golfers have had to find new ways to entertain themselves.

European Tour player Matthias Schwab decided to undergo a multi-sport test, testing golf drills from a unicycle, while rising PGA Tour star Cole Hammer made the most of a pool to work on his short game.

Schwab appears in the best photos on social networks

Soccer AM tubes, who had previously been seen pitting golfers on their YouTube page, worked on their chipset and soccer footwork in a unique challenge involving their roof, while Anders Christensen and the Chelsea cheater Steve Kearney also appeared in our compilation.

