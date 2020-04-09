Summary of & # 39; The Challenge: Total Madness & # 39; MTV: Episode 2 Recap

Welcome to the summary of Episode 2 of "The Challenge: Total Dee"What is that? Is it,quot; Total Madness? "Well, you wouldn't have known about this episode, which was dominated by one of the least entertaining people in the entire cast. And although Wednesday's episode gave us an idea of ​​how the Nominations, Courts and Interrogations will last the rest of the season, MTV still spent a lot of time alone with one of the remaining 27 cast members.

Well, four of the remaining 27 cast members. Rookie Jenn She was in this entire episode as well, and she provided us with one of the most terrifying moments in the history of the challenge. Tori Y Jordan They were also featured players this week, but not for positive reasons. It's rare that a 90-minute episode with almost the entire cast can go without incident, but with zero connections, a remarkable storyline, a suspenseful elimination, and a lot of strategy / gameplay conversation (that, again, was focused primarily on a small handful of people), this episode was a disappointment after a solid season premiere. Perhaps this is the most dangerous season in historyTM because viewers can die of boredom?

MORE CHALLENGE: breakdown of the cast of season 35 | The best competitors of all time

We're not saying that a competition / strategy based episode is always a bad thing, far from it, but you tuned in hoping to see Kailah Y Bear connect, someone throw a punch, or Kaycee appear on screen for more than two seconds in total, well, better luck next time. Let's analyze what did happens in the second episode "The Challenge: Total Madness,quot;.

"The Challenge: Total Madness,quot;: Summary of Episode 2

*** NOTHING BUT SPOILERS AHEAD ***

The episode begins with everyone talking about the new twist you must win and eliminate to be the end. Jay it doubles the fact that he is the only one eligible to run the T.J. right now, which is what someone who doesn't know how the future works would say. Connecticut Y Ashley both complain that this will exploit their strategies, with Connecticut Explaining that his entire career in the Challenge was about intimidating people into not being eliminated. This is not exactly true because there was also that time when you connected Shauvon on a roof

Still, Connecticut More or less the strategy has been solved: Be nice to people so that they eliminate you against the opponent you choose. Also points out that no one will put Jenny in an elimination unless they are an idiot. (Dee: Hold my beer …)

Tori says he wants to go in first, and big T He says he's been training hard in the offseason and wants an opportunity to show people how strong he really is. Chances are most women would also like to see how strong big T It really is because they still don't think she is very strong. However, his set of wigs on the talking heads is on point.

Jenn Y Rogan are flirting / talking strategy, and Dee it's looking like an attentive koala. (We will pay for that later.) Rogan recognize that because Jenn He has no alliance, it is probably not smart to associate with her, but he also admits that he sometimes "likes to think with his penis,quot; so that he can see his dilemma. It was a rare moment of self-awareness and one that most guys who read this can relate to. Maybe the girls too. It is a world without limits today.

Dee, who has an intimate knowledge of RoganThe penis-centric thought process is not a fan of it this season, and after a motivating talk from Tori, proudly proclaims that it does not agree with Rogan keep going still. I'm not sure it's his choice, but fortune favors the bold.

DAILY COMPETITION: DROP EXTRACTION

The cast gathers in front of giant letters that spell "Challenge," and as is the case every year, we wonder if they are brought from the United States or if a company in their host country does them. It really is one of the show's longest-running mysteries, along with T.J. does all day and how Aneesa continues to receive return invitations.

The cast is randomly divided into nine groups of three. (Why randomly? Pick nine captains and let's make this style of school yard). Each team has to transfer 15 "heavy,quot; military boxes one mile between two "missile launch platforms,quot;. The top three teams advance to Round 2, which is where "all the fun happens," according to T.J. The remaining three teams will board a helicopter and drop their nine target bombs on the missile launch pads. The team that has the "most accurate bombs,quot; will form the Court. Missiles? Pumps? Helicopters? That's right, a truly more dangerous seasonTM s ***.

The teams:

Wes/ /Jordan/ /Jenny (Is the equipment rigged?)

Josh/ /Bayleigh/ /Jenn (CBS team)

Kaycee / Jay / CT (Team eye chart)

Cory/ /Swaggy/ /Dee (Heavy Equipment D and the Boyz)

Fessy / Kyle / Melissa (Most handsome team)

Ashley / Bear / Jenna (New team *** s and a British)

Nelson/ /Kailah/ /Tori (New team *** s and a Dimwit)

Bananas / Aneesa / Nany (Team past its prime)

Rogan/ /big T/ /Mattie Lynn (Funny accent outfit)

We already have problems, as clearly teams with two women are at a disadvantage. I understand that we actually live a world without limits today, but there is also a world of common sense that says that three of the four teams with two guys are going to advance. (Spoiler alert: that's what happens).

Jordan says he wants to keep up with Fessy why Fessy he is a "D1 soccer player,quot;. Again, D1 FCS football player. I don't want to keep dwelling on that every week, but, you know, a slight difference. Josh He says Bayleigh "has shown that it is a strong competitor,quot;, and Bayleigh she also says she is a "strong competitor,quot; so clearly BayleighThe "talk-to-existence,quot; plan is working because we haven't seen her do anything (and that includes her "Big Brother,quot; season). Josh is concerned about Jenn, who is concerned about herself. She says that if she is not in court, she is "130 percent,quot; in elimination (hopefully the fractions are not involved). Then she tells us she wants to start her own line of swimsuits, and that's when viewers should have known there was a 230 percent chance that she would be eliminated. If a cast member ever talks about future business, you know things are about to go south for them.

Tori go Jenn she struggles and makes an analogy about jumping on her like a lion (not a word if she was referring to the lion that stalked and presumably ate Natalie after his wrong turn during the final "Final Reckoning,quot;). Aneesa He says Jenn is "looking your best, trying your least," which would have a lot more weight if it didn't come from Aneesa. So yes, Jenn it sucks, and while we wait for its inevitable demise, we take a break to watch Bear lust Kailah for the second week in a row. Just connect and be done at once, please.

big T he's doing surprisingly well (according to Rogan) Y Ashley He realizes that this is not his day and decides to mail it. We compare her to LeBron in our season preview for the money she has invested in her body, and once again reminds us of LBJ by conserving her energy for when it really matters. Very soon we could have Ashley-vs.-Jordan for the best debate of all time … like we do with LeBron!

The team is this rigged? (Wes, Jordan, Jenny) is the first to finish, followed by Team Best Looking (Fessy, Kyle Melissa) and Team Heavy D and Boyz (Cory, Swaggy, Dee) Is the equipment rigged? Get the first crack to drop bombs from the helicopter, which seems like a punishment, not a reward, for finishing first, but to everyone's delight (especially Bananas), they do not do well, hitting only two of nine targets. Even WesWho in the team, he doesn't mind doing it wrong because "there is nothing better to see Jordan lose. "Man, Jordan It must be a real cock, huh?

Team Best Looking continues, which means Melissa He finally gets to talk this season. After a couple of failures, they hit seven of nine targets. How Dee prepares to board the helicopter with Team Heavy D and Boyz, Bananas suggests this is a good time to Rogan Y Jenn although connect Dee I could take out the helicopter to stop them. Rogan is a fan of the idea, noting that they have 20 minutes, while Bananas says they will be good even if they only have five. And that wins the award for the most elegant exchange of the night.

Team Heavy D and Boyz achieved all nine goals, putting Dee, SwaggyY Cory in court Swaggy says "it's on,quot; (the second most annoying thing this episode says), and then Jordan throws a tantrum (and Bananas teases him for throwing one of his boxes "in Germany,quot;), they all return to the air raid shelter, where they will decide which first woman will enter the elimination round.

STRATEGY TALK

Dee push for the house to choose Jenn for three reasons ("She's the weakest girl … her social game sucks … she's flirting with my man / ex-man, whatever it is, but I don't like it,quot;), and Jenny She wants to be chosen by the Court because she says this is an easy path to a red skull (she must have used a strategy app in addition to her equation app in the offseason). Fessy He admits he has no idea what is going on, which is not a surprise if you watched his "Big Brother,quot; season and saw him guided as a donkey by J.C.

Jenn, In a wrong attempt to save himself, he resorts to Bananas Y WesAnd so begins the most terrible 10 minutes of the entire season. The two "showman,quot; (Bananas word) convince Jenn She needs to have a nomination-ready speech, and they all dictate what she should say, including comparing herself to an action that will be at its peak when she loses in the final. Bananas sums it up: "I don't think Jenn he actually understands what is happening to him right now. Basically, it's like we're giving you a roadmap that leads directly from a cliff to a well of sharks and broken glass. "

Really, Nelson He sums it up best sitting there with his mouth open, no doubt surprised that he's not the dumbest member of the cast this season.

ELIMINATION, VOTE AND QUESTION

Bananas initiates the elimination vote by having Wes Read the record of that week's meeting, which is just an excuse to get poor Jenn In the spotlight. Jenn nervously he begins by saying "Hello … greetings, earthlings …" and that's when even the blackest-hearted "Challenge,quot; viewers had to look through their fingers. Words cannot do justice to how brutal it was.

She points out that everyone thinks she is weak, but that is not so bad. Mattie Lynn He appears a second time this season (not a good sign for his long-term prospects) and says you should never call yourself weak, even if you're weak. Jenn He goes on to explain that they should keep her close in order to beat her in a final, which actually makes sense. Katie Doyle), but as he continues to deliver "one of the worst speeches in nomination history," according to Connecticut, she gets off the rails and says that rookies shouldn't go up against strong competitors and everyone laughs at her.

Wes finally he takes her out of her misery and votes her in Purgatory. Jenn he is hilariously surprised by this. All but Bananas, RoganY Connecticut vote for her, with those three casting their votes towards big T. Wes He says he had fun for a couple of hours and leaves to continue growing his beard.

Jenn then decides that it would be a good idea to get into a discussion with Dee, who has the fate of his opponent in his hands. Did Wes Tell him to do that too? Jenn accuse Dee of looking at her while she sleeps, saying she peaks under her koala mask to make sure she's not connecting with Rogan. Night vision images seem to confirm this, proving once again that Dee it's a real D (ee)-blocker.

She is also a T blocker, as in Tori. Tori wants to enter Purgatory, but Dee says (numerous times) that his "# 1 girl,quot; is Jenny, and she promised him a place in Purgatory this week. Tori it's not about that life, and he points out that Dee made $ 250,000 last season by riding it and JordanThe skirts. Jordan say yes Dee don't vote in Tori, then finished working with her, which seems a bit dramatic, but, as established, Jordan it's a dick

After a strange conversation where Tori Y Dee stand in lockers like Screech in "Saved By the Bell,quot; and the production plays church music, Dee reaffirms that Tori it's not his number 1 and now it bothers him that Tori threatened her (which she knew because Tori started the conversation with "This is not a threat …"). Dee This episode says for the second time that she has big balls (hey, it's a world without limits), and we go to court.

The Court decides to nominate Jenny, ToriY big T. It's strange Swaggy does not want to arrive Bayleigh in Purgatory in what appears to be the easiest matchup a girl can have throughout the season, but she's such a strong competitor (11th place in "Big Brother 20,quot;) that she probably doesn't have to worry.

big T says absolutely nothing of consequence while being questioned, Swaggy he refers to himself in the third person when he talks to Jenny (his most annoying moment of the night), and Dee Y Tori go to a long round 3 on whether Dee should Tori Y Jordan nothing for last season. Holy shit, if it wasn't for Wes Y Bananas fucking with JennThis episode would be instantly forgettable.

Later, Wes points to Dee maybe it's not smart to give Jenny a free red skull and a ticket to the final, as that will make it more difficult for Dee not only reach the final but also win. This thought had definitely never occurred to Dee, but she pretends yes, and suggests that if they reach Purgatory and see that it is a puzzle, it could happen Tori, who is "s ***" in the puzzles. It is not a bad salvation, after all.

In addition, we must bear in mind that we are 75 minutes from the episode and Kailah, JennaY Crackpot, also known as the "Holy Trinity,quot;, has said less than four words combined … which makes sense since it is Easter.

PURGATORY (DISPOSAL COMPENSATION)

A bell rings and we head to Purgatory. The cast is very excited and they get even more excited when T.J. It explains yet another twist: someone in court can vote in purgatory. He doesn't explain how the voting process works for that (Can Dee be annulled by the two boys if she wants to enter? What would have happened if there were two women in court?), But Teej likes to keep us on a need-to-know basis, so I guess we'll find out later.

Everyone is excited to see if Dee She will assume her early season nemesis, but she explains that she is a "woman of her word,quot; and has to vote for Jenny because they shook hands (boo!) If you keep a record at home, that means "big balls,quot; Dee He passed the easiest opportunity he will have all season to win a red skull. Take care to recover your praise, Wes? To be fair, Dee It also explains that she was not mentally prepared for the (valid) elimination and that she was worried that she would die of shame if she lost. But she wouldn't have lost, so she's still an idiot.

The Court votes in Jenny by a 3-0 margin, and we don't even need to see the rest.

The competition is called "Flip the Switch,quot;, and each competitor has to flip 10 barrels with ropes on some posts. The first person to flip the 10 next to their opponent wins and is officially fit to execute the "T.J.Final." (something he says three times in the next four minutes).

Jenny throws his barrels over the posts with one hand, while Jenn "It looks like a little boy at a birthday party trying to keep the balloon from touching the ground," according to Connecticut. He adds a weak "whee,quot; to highlight how ineffective it is Jenn it is.

While the rest of the cast is scared Jenny essentially doing the eraser with one hand, Jordan It must have been like, "Yeah? Welcome to the club." T.J. gets too excited JennyHer performance and says that she could "smoke alone (himself) and anyone else up there." Swaggy yells: "Done!" When Teej says this, he continues his quest to speak only on Tweets.

After T.J. congratulate Jenn being beaten by Jenny (odd), Bananas shouts: "We already miss you,quot; as Jenn leaves. Call me crazy, but I think you really mean it.

Unlike the producers of this episode, Ashley don't have time to Dee, saying, "Dee think she's a great player because she learned from WesBut he gave the strongest girl in the house the easiest way to the final, and now he will have to compete against her in a final. Good luck darling. Dream on. "(Pause)" Pfft. "The,quot; pfft "was a nice touch.

Jordan He says Dee cannot be trusted, and she is the "one,quot; in her ToriThe list right now. Great, does that mean we have to put up with another Dee–Tori–Jordancentral episode of this season? If so, I would like to choose not to participate. As the credits advance, Wes he has a rare moment of humility and admits he doesn't know what the right strategy is, that we I already knew from when I was praising Dee.

What we learned

Like all producers of reality shows, the "The Challenge,quot; team likes to presage. Sometimes it is for the next one or two immediate episodes; sometimes it is for the whole season. Based on what we saw in Episode 2, some things seem clear:

Jenny There was so much talk that you can almost book your appearance in the final. Fessy He also spoke to me no less than Jordan, so it is likely to go a long way this season.

It's not a death sentence to have a minimal screen crew at the start of the season (after all, there are still 27 people on the show), but by Jenna, Crackpot, Kailah Y Kaycee getting a combined talking head is a very bad sign for all four. There is a big difference in getting a little time (like Ashley and even Bayleigh did) and getting time zero. Jay, KyleY Nelson They mostly didn't show up tonight, too.

We also learned that Fessy "came to compete,quot; (thanks) big T wants to be in "all courts,quot; in the future (bold strategy), and Bear Y Cory – two of the biggest cads in recent Challenge history – draws the line of being a bad loser (a man has to have a code).

We will see next week if the boys are smart enough to nominate. Jay. He has a red skull, which means he's taking someone's place in the final, and he's probably the worst male competitor in the game. It should be a unanimous nomination, with one of the great players trying to manipulate the Court into turning him against the rookie. based on ConnecticutI'm ranting at the beginning of the episode, my money is going into it.

OVERALL RATING OF THE EPISODE

From now on, we'll rate the aspects of the episode based on the daily prizes from the competition that cast members used to win in older challenges. Here is our rating system:

1 = Freestyle Kite (this was actually an award given)

2 = Burger King Feast (apologies to Turbo, who was very excited about this)

3 = Blockbuster Gift Certificate (one is still open somewhere)

4 = Zune MP3 Player (iPods were overrated)

5 = Razor Scooter (these were great during hot minutes in mid-August)

6 = T-Mobile Sidekick (best cell phone to get T.J. track)

7 = Kicker Car Audio System (who didn't want to win one of these?)

8 = plasma TV (this was a big try when you won)

9 = BMW motorcycle (Brad's best moment of challenge … other than explaining that he and Britni weren't on a "I love you,quot; show)

10 = Saturn Ion Quad Coupe (hey, a car is a car)

Production: Razor Scooter (5). Nothing good, nothing bad. At least they gave us a dueling talking head with Wes Y Bananas and had images of Dee lurking Jenn.

Competitions: Plasma television (8). Daily compensation was demanding and looked fun, and elimination compensation could have been good with more even competitors.

To emit: Zune MP3 Player (4). Maybe we should blame the production for this, but not much was brought to the table outside of Wes Y Bananas mocking Jenn.

T.J. Lavin Kicker Car Audio System (7). It's hard to blame Teej for everything he does, but he was a bit over the top with his praise for Jenny.

Usually: Razor Scooter (5). Our scoring system is weighted, so if it's a bad production / cast night, that will hurt overall scoring.