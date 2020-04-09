Student of & # 39; RHOA & # 39; Sheree Whitfield's mother is missing!

Sheree Whitfield, one of Atlanta's real royal housewives, is asking for help finding her missing mother since last month.

According to police, Thelma Ferguson, 77, was last seen by her family on March 23 after leaving her Sandy Springs home to go to the bank.

Police say Ferguson was last seen wearing gray pants and a black shirt and driving a 2009 gray Honda Accord with Georgia label RMZ5773.

Sheree posted on Instagram, urging people to come so people can submit any information.

"Please keep my mother and family in your prayers! We all know that prayers can move mountains! I was hesitant to post my concerns about my mother's safe return because, although I have been in close contact with the Police for the past two weeks, I'm also pretty private when it comes to my family, "she wrote in the post caption alongside a photo of her mother.

"Also, in the past, my mother took personal vacations without notifying the family and we respect that side of her. However, this is the longest time that has passed without communicating with anyone in the family or her friends."