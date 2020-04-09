Student of & # 39; RHOA & # 39; Sheree Whitfield's mother is missing!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9
Logo

Sheree Whitfield, one of Atlanta's real royal housewives, is asking for help finding her missing mother since last month.

According to police, Thelma Ferguson, 77, was last seen by her family on March 23 after leaving her Sandy Springs home to go to the bank.

Police say Ferguson was last seen wearing gray pants and a black shirt and driving a 2009 gray Honda Accord with Georgia label RMZ5773.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here