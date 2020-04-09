Storm system to bring rain, weekend snow

Denver will have a chance of rain in the next few days and then snowfall over the weekend, forecasters said. It is expected to be cool on Thursday.

The high temperature will be around 56 degrees in downtown Denver, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. The clouds will increase during the day. There is a 20% chance of rain overnight in Denver. The high temperature will be about 39 degrees.





Cooler temperatures today with rising clouds from the south. Showers tonight south and west of Denver. #COwx pic.twitter.com/5Ra8gWykeR – NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) April 9, 2020

Friday is forecast to be mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain in the afternoon. The high temperature will be around 71 degrees and the minimum will be about 39 degrees on Friday night, the NWS said.

Afternoon showers are also possible on Saturday, when the high temperature will be around 67 degrees, forecasters said. Winds can blow up to 20 mph.

The rain could continue until around 4 a.m. on Sunday before a mixture of rain and snow begins to fall. Snow is expected after 5 a.m. The probability of precipitation will increase to 80% on Sunday, when the high temperature is only about 34 degrees, the NWS said. The snow is likely to continue mainly before midnight.

There is a possibility of snowfall between Monday and Wednesday, when temperatures will gradually rise from the upper 30 to 40 degrees, forecasters said.