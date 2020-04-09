Spanish teachers: Seve Ballesteros, Jose Maria Olazabal and Sergio Garcia | Golf News





Seve Ballesteros (right) and Jose Maria Olazabal

Three Spaniards have combined to earn five memorable Masters victories in the past 40 years. Here, we look back at Seve Ballesteros, José María Olazábal and Sergio García illuminating the Augusta National …

Seve Ballesteros

1980

Ballesteros, 23, won his first Masters title and second major championship title, four strokes ahead of runners-up Jack Newton and Gibby Gilbert.

He threw 66-69-68 rounds to lead the field with seven shots with 18 holes to play and his lead was eight with seven holes to play only for him to throw his ball into the water on holes 12 and 13, dropping three gunshots in the process, and suddenly his dreams seemed to drift away.

Seve Ballesteros was the first European to win the Masters in 1980

But a birdie at age 15 calmed his nerves and helped stabilize him to close a monumental victory, and he entered with a par-par 72 in the final round.

His victory not only signaled that he was on his way to becoming one of the greats, but also propelled a generation of European golfers to believe in themselves.

1983

Ballesteros won his second Masters title and third major title, four strokes ahead of second placed Ben Crenshaw and Tom Kite, proving once and for all that the lucky tag was clearly nonsense.

Seve inspired a period of European rule at Augusta

His opening round of 68 placed him in the mix before posting scores of 70 and 73 over the weekend to enter Monday's final round an opportunity behind co-leaders Craig Stadler and Raymond Floyd.

He held a comfortable lead until his bogey at Amen Corner got him into trouble, but the Spaniard quickly regained his composure and stabilized the boat to win by four shots.

Jose Maria Olazabal

1994

Olazabal won the first of his two Masters titles, two strokes ahead of runner-up Tom Lehman, becoming the sixth European winner in the last seven Masters, extending his dominance at the Augusta National Golf Club.

Olazabal used his imaginative short game to make the most of it, overtaking Lehman in the eighth par-5 and never looked back. After sinking a 30-foot eagle putt from the front of the green at par 5 15, victory was assured.

Jose Maria Olazabal celebrates his first victory in the Masters in 1993

The Spanish used a Ballesteros note in his locker on Sunday morning as an impulse to win his first major championship.

"It was very nice," said Olazabal. "Seve has had a huge influence on me. It has given me the courage and confidence to keep playing."

1999

Olazabal won his second Masters championship, two strokes ahead of second place Davis Love III and three strokes ahead of Greg Norman, who experienced another disappointing nine at Augusta.

Sergio García was the main fan when Olazabal won his second green jacket

Major injury problems left the Spaniard fearing he might be disabled for life, but his score of eight under par made him the second Spaniard to win two green jackets, after Ballesteros.

He took the lead with a 66 in the second round, and despite a 73 in the third round, still led by a hit as he entered the final round, where a steady 71 saw him at home.

And the main fan of Augusta that year? Sergio Garcia

Sergio García – 2017

Garcia claimed a sensational main single title on attempt number 74 after beating Justin Rose in a tiebreaker on a memorable final day at the 81st Masters.

Five years after claiming that he had resigned himself to "playing for second place,quot; in major championships, Garcia made a remarkable comeback after seeing a three-shot lead turn into a two-hole deficit with seven holes to play, and both missed great birdie opportunities. on the 72nd hole to bring the gripping duel to sudden death.

Sergio García finally became a great champion in 2017

But after returning to tee 18, Rose pushed her puck into the pines and could only graze her second a few yards down the street that led to a bogey, and Garcia held back to find the heart of the green in two and make the hole. Putt to victory.

The high emotions were evident when the Spaniard, who managed an impressive saved pair at age 13 before birdieing the next and a notable eagle at 15, reflected on finally getting rid of the "best player without major,quot; label, and He did so on what would have been the 60th birthday of his childhood idol: Seve Ballesteros.