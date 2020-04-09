SpaceX says goodbye to the original Dragon – BGR

%MINIFYHTML14f753a97901aee361a4300c84c6a63877%

SpaceX officially withdraws the first version of its Dragon Charge Pod after a successful return to Earth over the weekend.

The current version of the spacecraft has made many trips to the International Space Station, transporting vital supplies and experiments for the crew.

The new version of Dragon, called Dragon 2, will make its debut in cargo transportation in October 2020, assuming nothing interferes with the schedule.

SpaceX's Crew Dragon is about to make history, if it is kept in time, sending two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station for the first time in May. But long before the dream of a manned mission to the ISS was in the SpaceX planner, the cargo version of the Dragon capsule was already making regular rounds between Earth and the orbiting laboratory.

Now, having proven its worth as a platform for delivering goods to space, the first version of the SpaceX Dragon cargo pod is officially retired from use. It is an important milestone for SpaceX, and a sign of what is to come. A new version of Dragon will soon become the primary vehicle for transporting supplies to the space station.

Missions often don't get much publicity, but cargo deliveries to the International Space Station are vitally important to the work being done by the international crew of scientists aboard the spacecraft. These deliveries not only provide supplies like food, water, and breathable air, but also transport scientific experiments to and from Earth's orbit, ensuring that astronauts always have plenty of things to work on.

How Space flight now The Dragon's final cargo pod reportedly recently departed from the ISS and returned to Earth, landing in the Pacific Ocean over the weekend. As is typical, the spacecraft was carrying thousands of pounds of experiments and equipment that the crew no longer needs, and SpaceX picked it up and returned it to shore.

So now that the first version of Dragon is being retired, what will the heavy lifting do to ensure the ISS remains well-stocked with supplies and experiments? Dragon 2 of course! SpaceX's next-generation crew and cargo pod will make its debut transporting cargo to the space station in October 2020, assuming the schedule is on track.

It has been an incredibly busy year for SpaceX, and the company is not letting the current global health crisis slow it down. SpaceX still plans to be the first of the Commercial Crew program contractors to send NASA astronauts into space, and that mission is scheduled for May. Meanwhile, Boeing is still struggling to bring its Starliner to the International Space Station without a crew on board. Finally, NASA hopes that both vehicles will make regular trips to the ISS and take NASA scientists for a ride.

