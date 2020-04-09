Sony: Sony Invests $ 400 Million in Chinese Bilibili Video Site – Latest News

Chinese video site Bilibili will receive a $ 400 million equity investment from Sony Corp America, Bilibili said Thursday, as the two companies seek to collaborate more on entertainment to appeal to China's Generation Z.

SCA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corp, will subscribe 17,310,696 newly issued Bilibili Class Z common shares at $ 23,1071 per share, Bilibili said.

At the close, SCA will own approximately 4.98% of the total issued Bilibili shares, with a six-month blocking period, he added.

Bilibili and Sony will further collaborate in the entertainment business in China, including anime and video games, Bilibili said.

"Sony's investment further aligns us with the world leader in entertainment and technology, which will enhance our ability to deliver high-quality content and services to our growing community," the company said.

Starting as a popular animation site among teens, Bilibili is expanding into other areas like documentaries, eSports, and music videos, attracting more than 130 million monthly active users.

Backed by tech giants Tencent and Alibaba, he signed a three-year contract worth 800 million yuan ($ 113 million) to stream League of Legends nationwide as e-sports quickly gain ground with the younger generation. and well-off.

