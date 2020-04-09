Slim Thug donates hand sanitizer to essential Houston workers

Houston rapper Slim Thug will donate 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to some of his city's essential workers, the METRO Police Department and METRO bus drivers as the coronavirus continues to claim lives across the country and the world.

"I want our police officers and bus drivers to know that we appreciate their service during this difficult time," the rapper told ABC 13. "They have always been a big part of keeping Houston going."

Last month, the rapper revealed that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"No games are played," Slim Thug said in a video posted to Instagram. "As careful as I have quarantined and stayed home, I could have gotten something to eat or something or do things like that, simple things like that, nothing crazy, I stayed in my truck, I had masks, gloves, everything and my test was positive. "

He urges his followers to practice social distancing.