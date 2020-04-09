Slim Thug donates hand sanitizer to essential Houston workers

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5


Houston rapper Slim Thug will donate 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to some of his city's essential workers, the METRO Police Department and METRO bus drivers as the coronavirus continues to claim lives across the country and the world.

"I want our police officers and bus drivers to know that we appreciate their service during this difficult time," the rapper told ABC 13. "They have always been a big part of keeping Houston going."

