Skylar Astin wins #TBT with the perfect video Ultimate Pitch

A-believe it!
Thursday, Skylar Astin He shared the latest #TBT on Instagram, throwing it all the way back to his beginnings Perfect tone days with a retro test video.
In it, the Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist The star and her fellow Barble Treblemakers can be seen through the choreography of a capella group's fictional ending number, where Skylar wowed the crowd with his portrayal of CEE Lo Green"Bright lights, big city." Then the gang moved on to the second part of the medley where Ben plattBenji's character delivers a spectacular performance of "Magic,quot; from Beto presenting Cuomo rivers.
Skylar's nostalgic post was inspired by his Perfect tone co-star Rebel Wilson, who shared a video of herself rehearsing the movements of her solo in the final scene of the 2012 film for Pit bull Y Ne Yo"Give me everything,quot;.
"TBT to PP1," the video captioned. "Following the Rebel trend and posting old test videos. The role of Benji is spontaneously played by Binky (Ben fitted in)."
Excited to enjoy nostalgia, buddy Perfect tone alum Brittany Snow Y Ruby pink He left rebellious comments on his Instagram. "Purple shirt day! Wait. Where did we all go?" Brittany wrote, followed by Ruby's comment, "God, I love you so much." Now the Internet is waiting for the rest of the gang to do the same and share some retroactive content.
Over the years, the united cast has met multiple times and has sparked speculation that a 4th. Perfect tone The film was in progress. In November Hailee Steinfeld intervened in the later rumors during his visit to Watch what happens live, telling the host Andy Cohen that she is ready for a meeting here.
"If so, I'd love to do it again," he said of whether another installment in the fan-favorite music franchise. "So if there is a room, that would be news to me and very exciting news."
Rebel has also expressed the same emotion for doing another Perfect tone movie. In 2018 Ellen Degeneres he asked Bridesmaids The star is that she knew something about a fourth movie and replied, "I mean, I can't say anything officially, Ellen. But we love each other, all of us girls."
%MINIFYHTML72b922d817b7659185a07ed3e0abd83a9%%MINIFYHTML72b922d817b7659185a07ed3e0abd83a10%