A-believe it!

Thursday, Skylar Astin He shared the latest #TBT on Instagram, throwing it all the way back to his beginnings Perfect tone days with a retro test video.

In it, the Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist The star and her fellow Barble Treblemakers can be seen through the choreography of a capella group's fictional ending number, where Skylar wowed the crowd with his portrayal of CEE Lo Green"Bright lights, big city." Then the gang moved on to the second part of the medley where Ben plattBenji's character delivers a spectacular performance of "Magic,quot; from Beto presenting Cuomo rivers.

Skylar's nostalgic post was inspired by his Perfect tone co-star Rebel Wilson, who shared a video of herself rehearsing the movements of her solo in the final scene of the 2012 film for Pit bull Y Ne Yo"Give me everything,quot;.

"TBT to PP1," the video captioned. "Following the Rebel trend and posting old test videos. The role of Benji is spontaneously played by Binky (Ben fitted in)."