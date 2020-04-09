Sky Sports Cricket Podcast: How the coronavirus pandemic is affecting cricket writing | Cricket News





What does a cricket writer do when there is no cricket?

Mike Atherton invited three blue-collar scribe colleagues to join him for a special Sky Sports Cricket vodcast to discuss the journalistic challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Happily, Wisden Almanack editor Lawrence Booth, Will Macpherson, who writes for the Evening Standard on cricket and rugby, and freelance writer Gideon Haigh accepted and contributed to a fascinating discussion that you can listen to here.

The global ramifications of Covid-19 have forced people to think about how to do things differently, and Macpherson said that cricket writers are no different.

"First off, the ECB has been quite helpful: These kinds of conversations through Zoom have become quite normal for journalists with players in the past few weeks, which is kind of weird and we couldn't have imagined it a while back." he said.

"I am the secretary of a cricket writers club; we have around 400 members and we have been communicating with them much more closely because there are all kinds of things going on with the permits and the difficulties for freelancers, who make up a much of our membership.

"It is a rather bleak moment; there are many people without work or worried.

"On Sunday there are a lot of people who would have started covering the Championship and there is no Championship to cover and therefore there is no payment."

"So it is very difficult. Everyone who reads a newspaper will have noticed that any newspaper with a separate sports section, be it a weekend or a weekday, no longer has it."

"There are fewer pages dedicated to sports, which makes a lot of sense; newspapers are trying to save costs and at the same time there is no sport, which is the day-to-day cycle."

"My instinct is that this crisis will not be good news for sports media in general, but we have to make the best of the situation."

In the podcast our panel also discusses:

Wisden's latest edition, just released, and how much thinner next year's edition will be

The democratization of cricket writing with the advent of blogs, social media, and podcasts

Coronavirus impact on counties and players, with Gideon providing the Australian perspective

Recommendations for books and podcasts for cricket fans looking to enjoy new offers

