Sierra Aviation Company Sends Coronavirus Supplies to Bay Area Health Workers First Responders – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Across California, the aviation charter business has slowed. Mountain Lion Aviation, based in Truckee, instead of letting their planes sit idle, volunteer to help move much-needed supplies to those fighting the coronavirus.

"You know, our plane was there, so we wanted to do something," said CEO Chris Barbera.

Mountain Lion voluntarily used its $ 4 million aircraft to deliver 150 gallons of hand sanitizer from the Old Trestle Distillery, also in Truckee, to the San Francisco Police Department on Wednesday. Truckee Airport donated fuel for the flight.

Off-duty SFPD officer Anthony Garrett says the Association of Police Officers will distribute the disinfectant that was delivered Wednesday.

"It's going to go to everyone in the department," Garrett said.

It took less than an hour in total from the time the plane took off from Truckee, crossed the Central Valley, and landed at San Francisco International Airport. Landing and ramp parking services were also waived by Signature Air Services.

"For now, if there is any need in the medical fields, to get medical personnel, medical supplies, such as hand sanitizer, something like that in our region, that is what we are looking to do," Barbera explained.

And it is not just charter companies that help; Private pilots like John Sawatzky are also offering their planes. It cannot carry passengers due to social distancing, but it can help deliver cargo.

"I contacted you to see if there was any way to get in touch with someone who needs, whatever, hand sanitizers, masks, or medical equipment being transported from A to B," said Sawatzky.