Sheree Whitfield really concerned after her mother's disappearance. Ask fans to "pray for my mother's safe return,quot;

The RHOA star visited her social media page to share troubling news: Her mother, Thelma Ferguson, has been lost! With that said, Sheree Whitfield asked her many followers to pray for her safe return.

According to Sheree, this is "the longest,quot; her mother has "gone through without communicating with anyone," so she is understandably concerned.

It turns out that the reality TV star has been searching for her elderly mother for over two weeks without success, so she has now turned to her prayers for prayers.

Whitfield and family members last saw Thelma, 77, on March 23, reports WSB-TV.

Along with a photo of her mother, Sheree wrote a very emotional message that says: ‘Please keep my mother and family in your prayers! We all know that prayers can move mountains! I was hesitant to post my concerns about my mother's return because, although I have been in contact with the police for the past 2 weeks. I'm also pretty private when it comes to family. "

The 50-year-old celebrity went on to explain that her mother often makes such unexpected trips, but never for so long.

‘Also, in the past, my mother took personal vacations without telling us and we respect that side of her. However, this is the longest that has passed without communicating with anyone in your family or friends. Right now we lean on God and stay positive and praying for his safe return home. "

Sheree continues to work closely with authorities to find Thelma, but she thought asking her nearly a million followers to pray for her "safe return home,quot; wouldn't be a bad thing, either.

Ad %MINIFYHTMLf94ef66ab80cda1e0e130180b9c7390719% %MINIFYHTMLf94ef66ab80cda1e0e130180b9c7390719%

In addition, he asked people to "call the Sandy Springs police at 770-551-6923,quot; if they have relevant information.



Post views:

0 0