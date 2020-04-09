Seth Moulton calls for more coronavirus protections for supermarket workers

Representative Seth Moulton is calling for increased state protection for supermarket workers during the coronavirus outbreak, following the death of a Market Basket employee in his hometown.

"These employees face a difficult decision: quit their jobs to protect their own health and safety, or report to work so we can all eat," Moulton wrote in a letter to Governor Charlie Baker on Wednesday.

The Salem Democrat urged Baker to temporarily grant emergency personnel status to food supply employees, giving them priority access to coronavirus testing and protective equipment on demand, amid a "heightened, but inevitable, exposure to the public. "

"This designation would provide them access to priority testing, personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks and gloves, as well as other workplace protections necessary to keep them safe and healthy for the general public," said Moulton.

The letter comes after Market Basket announced Tuesday that an employee at its Salem location died after hiring COVID-19. Vitalina Williams, a 59-year-old part-time cashier at Market Basket in Salem and a full-time employee at Walmart in Lynn, died last week after a week-long battle with the disease, according to the Boston Herald.

Several local chains, including Market Basket, Shaw’s, Star Market and Wegmans, have since said they are providing masks to employees, in addition to other sanitation and social distancing efforts.

(1/2) As the Salem community mourns the death of a Market Basket employee, I sent a letter to Governor Baker urging him to designate grocery store workers as essential workers, allowing them to receive test priority and PPE. pic.twitter.com/2EmX65vw4v – TeamMoulton (@teammoulton) April 9, 2020

It also reflects Senator Ed Markey's push at the federal level to make PPE available to front-line workers, especially supermarket employees, who cannot avoid close contact with others in the midst of the pandemic.

"Without the ability to perform proper physical distancing and PPE, these workers face significant danger," Markey wrote in a recent letter to the White House and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Markey and Moulton have recognized the current national (and global) shortage of test kits and medical supplies. And both Democrats have called on President Donald Trump to fully use the Defense Production Act to extend protection for the team.

(2/2) PPE is too difficult for people who need it. The President must use the Defense Production Act to create more, so if the designation occurs, everyone from the people who save lives in hospitals to the people who feed our families have what they need. – TeamMoulton (@teammoulton) April 9, 2020

Moulton said he acknowledged the shortage in his letter to Baker, who has expressed frustration with the fight to get more PPE for health workers in Massachusetts. Still, Moulton said the state should "prioritize food supply workers in PPE and test distribution, while continuing to receive critical supplies for our first responders and health care workers."

"All of these groups are essential to maintaining the health of our communities," he wrote. "Grocery store workers are vital to ensuring that our constituents continue to have access to the products they need to feed and care for their families."

Moulton said he appreciates the actions the Baker administration has already taken to protect people in supermarkets, including the occupancy limits announced Wednesday, in hopes of limiting exposure to the coronavirus in one of the high-traffic public places. remaining from the state. Baker also issued an order last month requiring stores to increase access to the hand sanitizer and implement social distance markers for the safety of customers and workers.

"This critical work does not go unnoticed and on behalf of the community I want to thank you for all the work you do every day during this crisis," said the governor during a press conference on Wednesday.

Baker even referred to grocery store employees as "on the front line,quot; of the outbreak and has given them priority access to state emergency child care centers. Moulton wants me to go one step further.

"You have recognized the importance of these employees when your office extended child care to supermarket workers," he wrote. "I encourage you to also expand your health protections."