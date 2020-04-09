Selena Gomez throws $ 5 million into Tom Petty L.A.'s mansion

Selena Gomez appreciate more than just Tom pettyClassical music.

It turns out that the singer also appreciates his taste for architecture. The 27-year-old wasted $ 4.9 million on an Encino mansion that was previously owned by the "Free Fallin,quot; singer.

The 11,000-square-foot home was custom built by the rocker and his wife. Jane Benyo built in 1989 and therefore built at the wish of a music superstar, though it has recently been renovated with modern finishes while maintaining the central style Petty intended. It can only be described as modern and spacious accommodation with the decor of a beach house in California.

Now that the palatial heritage is owned by the singer "Rare," she will likely put her own flair on the style of the house and she will have plenty of room to do whatever she wants. There are six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, not to mention many additional bedrooms for the star to use in her spare time.