Selena Gomez attends dates in the style of & # 39; The Bachelorette & # 39; in the teaser for the music video & # 39; Boyfriend & # 39;

After the release of the luxury version of "Rare", the singer of "Look At Her Now" will present a new full promo for one of the bonus songs on Friday at noon on April 10.

Selena Gomez men compete for their hearts in a teaser for the "Boyfriend" music video. Just hours after releasing the deluxe version of her third studio album "Rare," the "Look At Her Now" singer revealed a snippet of promoting one of her additional songs that saw her continue. "High school"style dates.

By sharing the 10-second video to Instagram on Thursday, April 9, the 27-year-old could be seen in three different sets with potential suitors. She put on her best looks for the dates, wearing a glamorous nude-colored dress in one and a black dress with plunging neckline in another. The short clip closes with fluttering rose petals that reveal a question: "Selena Gomez, who will you choose?"

Along with the trailer, Disney's ex-girlfriend spilled when her fans and followers can get the answer to the question. "Who will he choose? Tune in to the 'Boyfriend' premiere tomorrow at 9am PT to find out!" She wrote in the legend of the post, adding a man and woman emoji holding hands.

Selena's "Boyfriend" lyric itself is probably a reflection of her difficulties finding her own Mr. Right. "I want a boyfriend / But I keep hitting dead ends / I try to take a shortcut, but they cut me again and again," said the ex-girlfriend of Justin Bieber sang in the choir. "Tell me, are there any good ones left? / I keep finding the wrong ones, but I want love over and over again."

Days before offering a sneak peek at the song's music video, Selena emphasized that the romantic relationship was not her primary focus as the world is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic. "We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in today's context, I want to make it clear that a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my priority list," he wrote in an Instagram post. "Like the rest of the world, I pray for security, unity and recovery during this pandemic."

First "Wizards of Waverly Place"The actress has also been active in supporting the front lines in the battle against COVID-19. In late March, she revealed her commitment to providing Cedars-Sinai Medical Center doctors and nurses with masks and fans. Days later , announced that "$ 1 of each order in my official store" will be donated to the aid fund Plus 1 COVID-19.