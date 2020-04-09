Seeing opportunities, investors go shopping: live trade updates

Asian markets falter after the Wall Street rally.
Global stocks faltered on Thursday after Wall Street's recovery the day before, as concerns about the coronavirus overshadowed optimism that some of the worst-affected countries were making gains in fighting the outbreak.
Tokyo shares fell at noon on Thursday, and other markets were positive, but declined from previous gains. Futures markets suggested that Europe and Wall Street would open mixed.
Markets have increased in recent days as the number of new confirmed coronavirus infections and deaths has stabilized or decreased in some of the hardest hit parts of the United States and Europe. On Wednesday, the S,amp;P 500 index in the United States finished 3.4 percent higher.
But the possibility of trouble ahead is likely to bother investors in the coming months. The latest hit was expected later Thursday, when a US official is expected to issue another weekly set of unemployment claims data.
Underlining the uncertainty, the prices of US Treasury bonds. USA They were higher, showing continued investor interest in parking their money in a traditional safe haven.
In other markets, oil prices in the futures markets increased due to continued hopes that the main oil-producing countries will agree to cut production.
In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index fell 0.4 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up 0.8 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index in mainland China rose 0.3 percent. South Korea's Kospi index was 1.4 percent higher.
Bargain Search: "We'll never get these prices again."
After a 3.4 percent rise on Wednesday, the S,amp;P 500 is up 23 percent from its lowest level in a disastrous march, despite a bleak outlook for economic growth and corporate earnings.
One reason: it is time to buy for investors capable of handling the market slumps.
Cole Smead, a portfolio manager at the Smead Value Fund, has been buying bargains from deteriorating parts of the market, such as oil and energy producers, home builders, and shopping center companies, that are closely tied to the short-term changes. In the economy. .
"We will never get these prices again," said Mr. Smead, whose fund has assets of $ 1.3 billion.
As financially damaging as the pandemic will undoubtedly be, Wall Street is beginning to see a way forward that was unclear a few weeks ago. Decreased infection rates, strong aid packages from the government and the Federal Reserve Efforts to calm markets have helped ease investors' minds.
Some of the buyers are opportunistic hedge fund operators and mutual fund managers, driving strong gains for blue chip stocks that were hit by the market sell-off. Some are traders who feel the pressure to enter a rising market. And some are short sellers forced to buy to minimize their own losses.
But family investors have been largely hiding, a sign that the recovery does not reflect widespread optimism.
Catch up – this is what's happening.
-
We work it has not made scheduled rent payments to the owners of some of the buildings where it works its joint workspaces, according to a person briefed on the situation. The decision to withhold rent is part of WeWork's efforts to renegotiate better deals with building owners as the company tries to cut costs and limit its losses.
-
Used Car Retailer CarMax He said on his website Wednesday that he would fire 15,500 employees, starting April 18. The company's president and CEO Bill Nash will resign half his salary, and the company's top leadership will have an unspecified reduction in pay.
Carlos Tejada, Nicole Perlroth and Matt Phillips contributed reporting.