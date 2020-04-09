Seeing opportunities, investors go shopping: live trade updates

Asian markets falter after the Wall Street rally.

Global stocks faltered on Thursday after Wall Street's recovery the day before, as concerns about the coronavirus overshadowed optimism that some of the worst-affected countries were making gains in fighting the outbreak.

Tokyo shares fell at noon on Thursday, and other markets were positive, but declined from previous gains. Futures markets suggested that Europe and Wall Street would open mixed.

Markets have increased in recent days as the number of new confirmed coronavirus infections and deaths has stabilized or decreased in some of the hardest hit parts of the United States and Europe. On Wednesday, the S,amp;P 500 index in the United States finished 3.4 percent higher.

But the possibility of trouble ahead is likely to bother investors in the coming months. The latest hit was expected later Thursday, when a US official is expected to issue another weekly set of unemployment claims data.