Sean Hayes defends himself for playing & # 39; Lazy Susan & # 39; in a new movie

The actor from & # 39; Will and Grace & # 39; He is prepared for any criticism that may come as he plays the female lead in his next feature film.

"Will and grace"star Sean Hayes he's happy to talk to any woman who challenges him about his decision to play the lead role in his new comedy. "Susan lazy"

The television star cannot wait to hear the rejection of activists who accuse him of taking an actress's job.

"Please introduce me to a woman who's hurt by that and I'd love to make her feel better and have that conversation," says Sean. "I mean the argument about whether gay people should only play gay roles; I'm 50/50 on that. I think everyone should at least have the opportunity to audition to show that they are worthy of playing a character they identify with in their own sex orientation, how they are defined. "

"But at the same time, the actors want to play roles that are not themselves and removed from who they are, so it is a very interesting long conversation that there is no one correct answer."



Hayes created the character "Lazy Susan" years ago for his "In vivid color"audition, when I was ready to replace Jim Carrey.

"I got my bag of wigs, accents, characters and all those crazy things," she recalls. "Of course I'm still waiting to see if I got the role! But years later, a friend I went to high school with said that I should do something with the character … and call her Lazy Susan."

"A light bulb went on and it's such a great title and metaphor for someone who gets out of control and that can't fix their life. That was great in history. I never thought I'd do it again until now."

"I try to choose the characters that are most different from me, and Susan is that. Also, I never saw a man play a woman where comedy didn't come from that; where comedy comes from this woman's character. So I don't I had crazy makeup and crazy hair. I just wanted it to be as real as possible. "