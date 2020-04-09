Scottish football suspension extended until June 10 | Football news





Scottish football will not resume until at least June 10.

The Scottish football season at all levels of the game was further suspended until June 10 at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Soccer has been suspended in the country, from the professional game to the recreational level, since March 13.

An SFA statement said: "(The board) unanimously agreed to extend the suspension at all levels of the game, from professional to recreational until at least June 10.

"The council had initially suspended football until further notice and with a stipulation of at least April 30, to give member clubs greater certainty about the well-being and well-being of the players, as well as financial clarity.

"Since the announcement on March 19, the Joint Response Group has received daily updates from Scottish FA medical consultant Dr. John MacLean, based on his conversations with medical colleagues in Scotland and the UK, as well as within of UEFA and the World Health Organization. "

The extension follows a video conference on Thursday to assess the latest government medical advice and discuss possible next steps for gambling in Scotland.

It occurs when SPFL clubs are ready to vote on whether to end the season below the Premier League now, a proposal that has been questioned in some quarters.

Rangers and Hearts have stated that they have reservations about that potential outcome, while Kelty Hearts manager Barry Ferguson has gone further and called for a restructuring of the pyramid.

This announcement is likely to put more pressure on the SPFL to find a resolution that suits its member clubs, with the uncertainty of whether the campaign's proposed return date will be delayed again.

But as football is being guided by the government council, Scottish FA President Rod Petrie reiterated that he will only return when it is deemed safe to do so.

"We are grateful to Dr. John MacLean for his contribution to the Joint Response Group and the Scottish Board of Directors," said Petrie.

"The message is very clear: Government restrictions to save lives must be respected and there is no prospect of an early resumption of training, let alone organized football in Scotland for several weeks."

"The decision to suspend all football until at least June 10 is to help clubs ensure the safety and well-being of players, staff and fans, as well as take steps to mitigate their costs."

"Scottish football applauds all those who work on the Scottish NHS and the care sector and should not impose an additional burden at a time when their resources are being tested to the limit due to COVID-19."