"Saturday Night Live" will return with original content this week – Deadline

NBC Saturday night live will begin airing original content on April 11 at 11:30 p.m. ET / PT. The duration of the original broadcast and the exact list of new material are still being calculated.

Will include Weekend update and other original content from SNL cast members. Everything will happen remotely as the show, along with all other television shows, practices social distancing.

While sketches involving multiple artists are difficult to make in times of social estrangement, Weekend update, hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che, had been considered a strong contender to return to the air after late-night talk shows, including those on NBC The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Y Late night with Seth Meyers I have done it successfully. Both are produced by Lorne Michaels' Broadway video, which is also behind SNL.

It has been a difficult week personally for Che, who revealed that his grandmother died of the coronavirus.

Saturday night live He had been on a break scheduled for last week when the COVID-19 crisis halted Hollywood production last month. The break from the sketch show was extended until further notice, deleting the original episode planned for March 28 with presenter John Krasinski and musical guest Dua Lipa. It is unclear if any of them will appear in SNLThe first new edition of this week.

SNL, produced in association with Broadway Video, is created and produced by Michaels.