Saturday Night Live returning with a remotely produced show

Saturday night live it's coming back, with a twist.

SNL has not produced any new episodes since Daniel CraigMarch 7 episode due to spread of coronavirus. However, on Saturday, April 11, the full-length series will return with original content featuring material remotely produced by Saturday Night Live cast members practicing social distancing. "Weekend Update,quot; will be part of the new episode.

Saturday night live It originally had new episodes planned for March 28, April 4, and April 11. John Krasinski was the host of the March 28 episode with musical guest Dua Lipa. Production is now on hold indefinitely after previously being suspended on March 16.