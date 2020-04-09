Saturday Night Live returning with a remotely produced show

Saturday night live it's coming back, with a twist.
SNL has not produced any new episodes since Daniel CraigMarch 7 episode due to spread of coronavirus. However, on Saturday, April 11, the full-length series will return with original content featuring material remotely produced by Saturday Night Live cast members practicing social distancing. "Weekend Update,quot; will be part of the new episode.
Saturday night live It originally had new episodes planned for March 28, April 4, and April 11. John Krasinski was the host of the March 28 episode with musical guest Dua Lipa. Production is now on hold indefinitely after previously being suspended on March 16.
In addition to Craig, Season 45 hosts have included John Mulaney, RuPaul, Adam Driver, J.J. Watt, Eddie Murphy, Scarlett Johansson, Jennier Lopez, Harry Styles, Will Ferrell, Chance of the rapper, Kristen Stewart, David Harbor, Phoebe Waller Bridge Y Woody Harrelson.
Season 45 cast includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle mooney, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, Chloe fineman, Ego Nwodim Y Bowen yang.
Several other evening and talk shows have resumed production with the hosts anchored from home. Tonight's show, Late at night, Late show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kelly Clarkson's show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, See what happens live with Andy Cohen Y The view are among the shows that now remotely produce new episodes remotely.
Saturday night live Returns with new content on Saturday, April 11 at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
