Sarah Hyland looking to her future after the "modern family,quot; comes to an end – thinks "Sky's the limit!"

The television show she was on for more than a decade may have come to an end, but Sarah Hyland is apparently excited about her future in the acting industry. As fans know, Sarah played Haley Dunphy in Modern Family for no less than 11 years, and audiences were able to watch her grow up on screen, going from being a teenager to a woman in the eyes of everyone.

But, all good things must come to an end and the same has happened with the show that has ended his career.

While it's definitely difficult to get past such a long project, one insider claims to know that the actress is looking forward to what the future will bring her in regards to her acting roles.

The source shared via HollywoodLife that ‘Sarah believes she is the limit of heaven for her career after Modern Family. She is enjoying her free time, she is undoubtedly financially well and does not have to go back to work, but she wants to star in her own shows and make movies that make her happy. As of now, everything in your life is really at a transition point both in your career and in your (personal) life. She wants to be in her best health. "

They also went on to say that ‘She wants to get married and deal with those things and then dive into another show that will take her life in a certain direction. Who would have thought how successful it would be with Modern Family? So whatever happens next will be a blessing. But she is trying to treat herself first, and then dive into a couple of projects where she is the main star and see how they hold up. She is looking to surprise people. "

The source mentioned that having such a good and constant salary for not less than 11 years was incredible for her, since that rarely happens for the actors.

Plus, the cast got along well as a royal family, so you'll always miss being on set with them.



