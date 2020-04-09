Santa Rita jail reports 8 new cases of coronavirus, marking 11 in total – Up News Info San Francisco

DUBLIN (Up News Info SF) – Eight more people at the Santa Rita Jail have tested positive for coronavirus, marking 11 total cases in jail, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. Three inmates were confirmed to be infected on Tuesday.

There was no further information on the eight confirmed positive inmates on Wednesday. 26 "red,quot; or very sick patients showing symptoms of COVID-19 are currently in the prison's OPHU unit, authorities said.

When sheriff's officials reported an inmate's first positive test on Saturday, they said they were conducting an investigation to identify staff and inmates who may have been in contact with that inmate, and the affected capsules were quarantined and professionally cleaned and disinfected.

There are currently 1,983 inmates in Santa Rita, up from 2,597 on March 1, according to online data from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Alameda County Deputy Sheriff Thomas Madigan said Tuesday that hundreds of low-level criminals have been released from jail to reduce overcrowding that could lead to COVID-19 broadcasts, and he believes 100 other low-level criminals will be released early to meet an emergency. rule issued by the California Judicial Council on Monday that reduces bail to $ 0 in misdemeanor and low-level felony cases.

Sheriff Ahern sent a letter to all local county police departments requesting that they summon and release any detainees who do not compromise public safety to minimize possible exposure of COVID-19 to the Santa Rita prison population, the police office said. Sheriff.