San Francisco secures housing for survivors of domestic violence during on-site coronavirus shelter – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed and District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced Thursday that they are partnering with the city's largest landlord, Veritas Investments, to provide temporary housing for survivors of domestic violence during the new coronavirus crisis.

With the city order to stay home now entering its fourth week, the mayor's office said that for people experiencing domestic violence, their homes may not be the safest place.

Through collaboration between city officials, Veritas, and domestic violence advocates, the city was able to secure 20 furnished apartments, with the possibility of more on the way.

"As we take refuge in place to limit COVID transmission, survivors of domestic violence are at increased risk of danger and victimization from their abusers," Boudin said in a statement. "Now more than ever we must work to ensure that the most vulnerable victims have a place to take refuge without abuse."

"While staying home, except for essential needs, is necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19, it is not the safest option for everyone," Breed said.

"In addition to facing the global pandemic, too many families also have to contend with the threat of violence and abuse in the home, all the while being more socially isolated from their friends and other support networks," he said.

Under the plan, domestic violence agencies will refer clients directly as needed, based on availability for survivors and their families, including pets. They can then stay in the apartments for up to 90 days at no cost. The apartments, which will be located in several secure buildings throughout the city, will be ready for weekends, according to the mayor's office.

"As a local San Francisco business, we feel deeply connected to our community and know how difficult this public health crisis has been for everyone, especially the most vulnerable," said Yat-Pang Au, CEO and founder of Veritas Investments.

"We know that as this pandemic progresses, there will be an increased need for services and shelter, and these 20 temporary houses are a good place to start," Kathy Black, executive director of the San Francisco-based advocacy organization The House of Mothers said.

During the first week of the shelter order, Boudin's office reported an initial 60 percent increase in clients referring to its victim service division, compared to the same week in 2019. In the second week of the order From refuge, the office saw a 33 percent decrease in new customer referrals.

In an emergency, survivors of domestic violence are encouraged to call 911. You can find hotlines and more resources for those who need assistance at https://sfgov.org/dosw/violence-against-women-prevention-and-intervention -grants-program -0.

