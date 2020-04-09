San Bernardino police arrest man accused of rape, detectives say there could be additional victims – Up News Info Los Angeles

– San Bernardino police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting several women, and detectives believe there may be additional victims.

According to the San Bernardino Police Department, several female victims reported being sexually assaulted by a Hispanic adult in downtown San Bernardino between November 2019 and March 2020.

During the encounters, the victims would voluntarily enter the suspect's white Jeep or blue SUV, where he would then produce a box cutter and rape the victims.

On March 24, two separate victims reported being raped in the same way.

Police arrested Jonathan Arredondo, a probationary asset with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, in Riverside.

Arredondo was booked into the San Bernardino County Jail for forced rape, sodomy, oral copulation, and assault with a deadly weapon.

His bond was set at $ 1.6 million.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Silva at 909-384-4890 or Sergeant Flores at 909-384-5659.