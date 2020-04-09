Ryan Reynolds responds to fan who has ‘so many questions’ after watching his criticized movie ‘Paper Man’

Ryan Reynolds has had some major box office hits in his career, including superhero movies dead Pool Y Deadpool 2, and coms like rom The proposal – But not all projects have been successful.

Amidst the COVID-19 crash, many people have been discovering content on various streaming services to stay entertained. But when Wire of life editor-in-chief Lance Ulanoff stumbled upon the 2010 Reynolds film Paper Man, ended up having some questions.

I randomly selected a movie called "Paper Man,quot; on Amazon Prime. I have so many questions to @VancityReynolds. pic.twitter.com/YNMgB1E42t – Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) April 9, 2020

Earlier this week, Ulanoff tweeted that he randomly selected the movie while searching for movies on Amazon Prime, and it wasn't exactly what he expected.

"I have so many questions for @VancityReynolds," Ulanoff tweeted, to which Reynolds replied, "I have zero answers."

In response, Ulanoff wrote that he "would not expect less,quot; from Reynolds, adding that the film is "a strangely affecting movie (emphasis on,quot; strangely ") with a crazy good cast. Besides Mr. Reynolds, it stars a young Emma Stone, Jeff Daniels, Lisa Kudrow and Kieran Culkin. He also filmed all over Montauk in at least one of my favorite restaurants. "

According to IMDB, Paper Man stars as Jeff Daniels as a struggling writer who trusts his imaginary childhood friend, Captain Excellent (Reynolds) to help him with his life choices. Not surprisingly, many of Reynolds' fans have never even heard of the film, as it received harsh criticism from critics and a Rotten Tomatoes score of 32 percent.

Hollywood reporter Kirk Honeycutt called the film "a bad idea," who was unable to recover from "the discomfort of his premise."

Reynolds has never been one to shy away from career failures, his most notable flp being 2011 Green Lantern. He even made fun of the movie on dead Pool, and admitted in 2018 that he has never seen the final cut of the film.

Look, I've never seen the full final version of Green Lantern," he said Weekly entertainment. “I saw a preliminary cut of the film very late. Now, that doesn't mean I didn't want to see it because I didn't like it. I have movies that have been received quite well and that I have not seen, and then I have films that I have seen 100 times and that people don't like, but I just like them. "



