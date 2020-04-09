Russell Howard on Making Comedy in a Pandemic – Deadline

Editor's Note: With full recognition of the general implications of a pandemic that has already claimed thousands of lives, destroyed global economies and closed international borders, Deadline & # 39; s Dealing with the COVID-19 Crisis The series is a forum for those in the entertainment space who are dealing with the myriad consequences of seeing a great industry screech stop. Hope is an exchange of ideas and experiences, and suggestions on how companies and individuals can overcome a crisis that does not seem to go away any time soon. If you have a story, email [email protected] News Info.com.

British comedian Russell Howard has always been someone who looks on the bright side. Blocking has been a challenge for the comic, which has had to find creative outlets for its contagious energy and its desire to make people laugh, while isolated at home. His efforts have not gone unnoticed, with British broadcaster Sky approaching Howard last week for a quick-response television show. Russell Howard Home Time – that he hopes to bring relief to people in this trial period. The half-hour broadcast, produced by Breeders Avalon will debut tonight in the UK and will be available globally through Howard's YouTube channel the next day.

We sat down on a Zoom call with the comedian (welcome to the coronavirus world) to chat about how he's channeling his energy to keep his fans entertained online, if comedy gigs can come back before there's a cure for the virus. Why do you think Dame? Judi Dench should cover Jay Z, and how watching Gwyneth Paltrow's market vibrators is helping him deal with the crash.

To top it all off, Howard is married to a UK National Health Service doctor who specializes in geriatric care and is on the front lines of the battle against the virus. The couple prefers to keep their personal lives out of the media spotlight, but the comedian gave us an idea of ​​just how intense this battle is for the couple.

DEADLINE: What has been your personal experience with this situation?

RUSSELL HOWARD: My wife, who is a doctor, had taken a six-month gap year to tour with me in Europe, America, Australia, Dubai, and India (the tour is on hiatus for obvious reasons). She has been a doctor for ten years and was having a break from her career. When the coronavirus happened, I started writing about it, that's my coping mechanism as a comedian, while my wife volunteered to go back to work. I felt like the mother of a young man, just before World War II, she had to go into battle and I admired her and was terrified.

DEADLINE: That must be pretty intense for both of you.

HOWARD: I keep my life separate (from the public eye). The other day, the Daily Mail reviewed her tweets and printed a photo of her; we are meant to applaud them (to the NHS), without hindering their work. My job is not to draw attention to it. But I will say that I am incredibly proud of her, and she is terrifying, but she is very skilled at working in elder care and there is nowhere else I should be. Courage is crazy, that goes for all the doctors and nurses, these boys roll up their sleeves and leave again.

DEADLINE: How have you been channeling your own energies during the block? You're a pretty energetic comedian, have you been climbing the walls?

HOWARD: I was considering volunteering as a delivery driver, but I have so many points on my license, I'm such a terrible driver, it's probably safer if I sit down to joke around. If you learn any of this, that is your purpose. Making people laugh is really valuable.

Avalon / YouTube



I really miss the people and the public. Comedy is created with, not for. On my last tour, I used to go to a little club in London called Top Secret Comedy and do 10, 20 minutes all the time. You create your show with the crowd, they push you towards jokes. Here I am literally writing in isolation and putting it on Instagram, it is a very different process.

I'm not really interested in putting clips of me dancing on Instagram. I can't imagine the fury if my wife finds out, after spending a day caring for people, that I have spent the day learning all the lyrics to a song by Cardi B.

DEADLINE: I was going to ask if you were planning to cover "Imagine"…

HOWARD: There is a certain type of celebrity that, whenever there is a crisis, they become Mary Poppins. Just for once, I'd like to see Dame Judi Dench decipher something from Jay Z, change it.

Did you see the story of Gwyneth Paltrow? She was recommending the best vibrators to use during locking. I imagine instantly 50 years from now, the people who watch the documentary of this time and there is a lady spanking vibrators, that seems very funny to me. That is what is putting me through.

DEADLINE: So when did they contact you to do the new Sky show?

HOWARD: Sky approached me on Friday and the first episode comes out today. I was willing to do it, but I think I was the first person to negotiate a contract with Sky where I said, "I will only do it if I don't get paid." The money will go to the Trussell Trust (which works to stop hunger and poverty in the UK) and to NHS Charities Together, which became the point. I will get up a little dosh every week.

The goal of the program is to give people a fun and warm breath, giving them something to see. We will talk with famous people but also with unrecognized heroes. I interviewed a postman who is a "key worker" and isolates himself and is not allowed to see his wife and 10-month-old daughter because they are at risk. He was very depressed about this, so his way of dealing was dressing up as Stone Cold Steve Austin, a dinosaur, Where’s Wally, wearing different costumes every day in an attempt to make other people happy. I just love that. It is very refreshing to make a chat program where people are not whipping things.

DEADLINE: IDoes the program give you a break from the crisis?

HOWARD:The good thing is that I can speak to people I really admire, both professionally and as individuals. We have comedian Greg Davies, who is a really funny guy on the first show: he's "at risk," he has lung disease, and he's not allowed to leave the house. I was talking about your exercise regimen, it's so funny. Then we have James Bay singing Stop the river (The interviews are through a video link). It's a lovely, silly, fun and dirty half hour. In the next show we have Stephen Merchant.

DEADLINE: How do you get close to making jokes about the coronavirus? How do you avoid being "too soon"?

HOWARD: Looking at Paltrow selling vibrators, or Demi Rose pulling down her bikini top and telling the coronavirus to fuck off, or OJ Simpson saying she recognizes Carole Baskin (from Tiger king fame) definitely killed her husband, or people who shot down 5G masts because Amanda Holden told them to, or Trump continued on how his grades have never been so high. It is about observing these reactions. You can talk about anything, you just have to approach it with sensitivity. My father used to say, "If you can tell the joke to people without your face turning red, you're fine." That has always been my thing.

DEADLINE: How do you think this virus will affect the comedy industry in the long term?

HOWARD: He was in the middle of touring a stand-up show, and he was supposed to be recording a Netflix special sometime in the next six months. Everything was going to accumulate to do that. It's interesting to look at that material now, I wonder if it will be relevant in six months. Suddenly I'm not sure people are interested in something about Brexit, I will have to rewrite things, but I do it anyway. What will be the comic landscape? Will we see concerts this year? Won't concerts be a thing until there's a cure? The idea of ​​going to a stadium now would be crazy, even in September, unless there is a cure that you can't imagine people going to. It is heartbreaking.

I am very lucky because I am doing well, I can afford to do a television program and not get paid, but I have friends who are very good comics on the circuit, those guys are really fighting. It is a difficult time for people.

DEADLINE: People assume that in a few weeks the closure is lifted and everyone returns to the pubs and parks. I have no idea if that is correct, but it seems unlikely. I think people are beginning to consider the long-term impact of all this …

HOWARD: Comedy thrives when people sneak into rooms. Music concerts thrive when you are like penguins and you can feel the sweat. No one is going to want to do that until there is a cure. Right now, as a comedian, it's about trying to create for people now, and making sure that when we get out of this, he has something to give people, because I think they will love him like they never wanted before. When they come back, I think the concerts will be crazy and euphoric, so I will have to have something to say.