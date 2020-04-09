Rugby Union Top 10: The Best Players for England Over the Years | Rugby Union News





Read below our selection of the 10 best players in England …

The first in our Rugby Union Top 10 series as we start by looking at 10 of England's top artists.

Look out for the coming weeks as we watch 10 of the best players from the world's top 10 rugby nations: England, New Zealand, Ireland, South Africa, Wales, Australia, Scotland, Australia, France and Italy.

First is England, in no particular order …

Martin Johnson (84 caps, 1993-2003)

He remains the only man to captain England to the glory of the Rugby World Cup. The second row of Leicester Tigers became one of the most talismanic figures in the sport, at the level of clubs and tests throughout his career.

He became captain of England in 1999 and led the 2003 World Cup victory over Australia on Australian soil, the World Cup final being his last international appearance. He also won the Five / Six Nations title five times (1995, 1996, 2000, 2001, 2003), two Grand Slams (1995, 2003) and six triple crowns.

Johnson also represented the British and Irish Lions on three tours (1993, 1997, 2001), the last two as captain. In 2011, he was inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame.

A monumental leader and the central character of the most successful spell in the history of English rugby. At 6'7, Johnson was also imposing, aggressive, powerful, a cunning set-piece operator and, crucially, a savvy decision maker in the white heat of battle.

Jonny Wilkinson (91 caps, 1998-2011)

What a player. If it weren't for the injuries he suffered during his career, Wilkinson would probably be considered more broadly as the best player he ever played.

Like Johnson, half the fly was a critical cog for the most successful period England has ever experienced, winning three Six Nations titles in four years between 2000 and 2003, the latter as a Grand Slam, defeating all other nations of the world, including New Zealand and Australia in their own patches, and reaching the 2003 World Cup.

After that tournament, Wilkinson struggled with a series of injuries, but returned to the test to help England reach the 2007 World Cup final.

He also represented the Lions on two tours (2001, 2005) and, like Johnson, was inducted into the World Rugby – Wilkinson Hall of Fame in 2016.

Jeremy Guscott (65 caps, 1989-1999)

Playing most of his career in England during the amateur era, Guscott was a wonderfully creative and well-functioning center.

In addition to playing, he worked as a bricklayer, bus driver, and for British Gas before the sport turned professional, but his skill on the field still shone, and World Cup-winning coach Sir Clive Woodward referred to him as the "Prince of the Centers,quot;.

He scored 30 attempts out of 65 tests, and was crucial as England managed consecutive Five Nations Grand Slams in 1991 and 1992, and was also part of the team that narrowly lost the 1991 World Cup Final to Australia.

However, he is perhaps best remembered for sealing the 1997 British and Irish Lions series victory over world champion Springboks with a knockout goal in the second round to win 18-15 and advance 2-0.

He also played for the Lions on two other tours in 1989 and 1993, and is another member of the World Rugby Hall of Fame.

Richard Hill (71 caps, 1997-2008)

Regarded as the only player Clive Woodward ever dropped, Hill was a phenomenal player in England's back row during a period of unsurpassed success.

Although he was not as famous or outspoken as some of his teammates, the Saracen had it all and gelled inside a rear row unit alongside Neil Back and Lawrence Dallaglio to achieve a genuinely world-class effect. Smart, skillful, powerful, Hill hardly ever loses an individual battle on the field.

Winner of the 2003 Rugby World Cup and British and Irish Lion in 1997, 2001 and 2005.

His combination of gnarl and power in collapse and tight, along with his passing ability on the loose mark him as a special artist.

Rory Underwood (85 caps, 1984-1996)

The best scorer in England, and by some distance. Wing Underwood had 49 attempts in 85 test appearances for his nation, 18 more than the next, and fans continue to talk about him today.

He also represented the Lions on two tours in 1989 and 1993 and remains the most limited England in history. His longevity, having played in three World Cups, sets him apart from most.

Possessed with a fast pace and a clinical finisher, Underwood ranks as one of the best in an England jersey.

Will Greenwood (55 caps, 1997-2004)

Sky Sports Rugby itself is a sensational run that Greenwood had in central England.

A mainstay during the successful years under Woodward, he made 31 attempts in 55 games and was key in titles from Six Nations, Grand Slams, Triple Crowns and the 2003 World Cup victory.

Greenwood was also a British and Irish Lion on three tours in 1997, 2001 and 2005. An excellent and tactically cunning attack presence. At 6 & # 39; 4 ", Greenwood was a different kind of center for the opposition's defenses, and when England was at its pomp, he thrived.

Lawrence Dallaglio (85 caps, 1995-2007)

With Johnson as one of the most talismanic players in England to have worn the jersey, and one of the top leaders on his way to the success of the 2003 Rugby World Cup.

Enormously powerful and athletic with and without the ball, No. 8 was often England's emotional beat on some of its best days. Pacey, aggressive and skillful too, the Wasps man easily climbs as one of the best.

He is also one of the few players in the sport to have won a Rugby World Cup and a Sevens World Cup.

Jason Robinson (51 caps, 2001-2007)

It may have fewer limits than the rest of this list, but that's only because Robinson converted from the rugby league halfway through his professional career. What a unique talent he was.

His introduction to the England team in 2001 was a revelation, and that for a team with an already extremely strong and dominant front group.

Arguably, there hasn't been a player with the twist of speed and agility that Robinson owned before him or since. Serenely fast, fast, a fabulous runner and capable of almost inexplicable acceleration as well.

Robinson scored 28 attempts in 51 tests, including one in the victorious 2003 World Cup final, while he became a British and Irish Lion in 2001 and 2005.

Owen Farrell (83 caps, 2012-)

The only player of the current configuration to make our list at this juncture, it cannot be denied that Farrell has carved out a remarkable career in England and is still only 28 years old.

Winner of the 2016 Grand Slam, winner of the Six Nations in 2017, and three-time winner of the Triple Crown (2014, 2016, 2017), Farrell was also part of the Wallabies' three-round lime test in Australia in 2016. He also He has represented the Lions on two tours (2013, 2017).

Since then, he became captain of England and led his nation to the final of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, only to suffer defeat at the hands of South Africa. However, their semifinal victory over New Zealand in Yokohama was the best individual performance by an England team in history.

One of, if not the best kicker in place for most of his career, Farrell will soon pass Underwood's record to become the most crowned in England's history. Thereafter, apart from the injury, he is certain to exceed 100 caps. An absolute winner on the field.

Peter Winterbottom (58 caps, 1982-1993)

One of the few real and natural open doors that England has produced. In fact, Winterbottom is considered by many to be England's best flanker.

A monstrously accurate defender, with a penchant for destroying opposition halves, Winterbottom traveled the world on the club scene, playing in South Africa and New Zealand, as well as England.

With a relentless pace of work and an insatiable appetite to interrupt and win, he continued the Lions' tours a decade apart in 1983 and 1993.