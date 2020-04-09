The coronavirus has upset our world, shook it, shook it, and left us all a bit dizzy.

But life goes on, and for the lucky ones, work too.

For Rockies pitching coach Steve Foster, now kidnapped in Wisconsin, baseball remains central to his day. Text your launchers frequently, share videos, and train them from afar. Baseball has also helped ease a heavy thought on his mind.

When the pandemic broke out, his brother, P.J. Foster was on a United States Navy warship on his way home and awaiting his release from the Navy after serving for 20 years. P.J. Foster was ready to retire. But then, crew members from another ship, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, tested positive for COVID-19, and the carrier was docked at a naval base in Guam to test and isolate the crew members.

That meant that Foster's brother, 39, had not finished his shift.

"He was removed and is now back on a warship in the South China Sea," Foster said Wednesday. "That's all I know,quot;.

So baseball is Foster's way out.

During a conference call Wednesday, Foster described what the Rockies are doing to keep their pitchers ready for when major league baseball resumes. Most of his communication with pitchers has been through phone calls and text messages, but the Rockies have implemented a plan to ensure pitchers are ready in case a second spring training opens.

"We have established modules throughout our system, from top to bottom, with our pitching coaches supervising each of them," said Foster. "And we've started doing Zoom meetings this week."

Foster has also organized and posted YouTube clips and articles for launchers to view.

"Coaching is not just training on the baseball field. Coaching is life coaching as well," he said. "Sometimes life goes in directions we don't expect, and we certainly didn't expect this. So we stay committed. "

Foster said Rocky Mountain pitchers, while isolated, remain active by lifting weights, cardiovascular exercise, and playing ball. Most pitchers are playing with another teammate. For example, Kyle Freeland and Jeff Hoffman have been paired, as have Carlos Estévez and Antonio Senzatela, and Chi Chi González and Jairo Díaz.

When Major League Baseball gives the green light for full team practice to resume, Foster is confident that the Rockies' pitchers will be ready.

"It's going to take 20-25 normal days to get the boys trained enough to be able to play," said Foster. "All pitchers are aware, through our communication, of what they need to do."

A couple of players go above and beyond to prepare. Freeland has bought a portable mound, and right-handed reliever Scott Oberg already had one.

"In fact, I've had one for a couple of years now that I keep in my garage," said Oberg. "I normally use it for dry work in the winter, but now I've used it for some bullpens in my backyard."

Foster added that while many of its launchers are experts in new video technologies like Rapsodo, and while some even have their own units, joint launch coordinator Steve Merriman is available to consult with players.

Still, long distance training cannot replace the real thing.

"It pales in comparison to just seeing faces and laughing," said Foster. "(But) the most important thing is that we are connecting, we are committed, we are encouraging, (and) that we are discovering the information of the boys and how they are doing it."