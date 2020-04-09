Rockies' Steve Foster stays connected to pitchers amid coronavirus

The coronavirus has upset our world, shook it, shook it, and left us all a bit dizzy.

But life goes on, and for the lucky ones, work too.

For Rockies pitching coach Steve Foster, now kidnapped in Wisconsin, baseball remains central to his day. Text your launchers frequently, share videos, and train them from afar. Baseball has also helped ease a heavy thought on his mind.

When the pandemic broke out, his brother, P.J. Foster was on a United States Navy warship on his way home and awaiting his release from the Navy after serving for 20 years. P.J. Foster was ready to retire. But then, crew members from another ship, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, tested positive for COVID-19, and the carrier was docked at a naval base in Guam to test and isolate the crew members.

That meant that Foster's brother, 39, had not finished his shift.

"He was removed and is now back on a warship in the South China Sea," Foster said Wednesday. "That's all I know,quot;.

So baseball is Foster's way out.

During a conference call Wednesday, Foster described what the Rockies are doing to keep their pitchers ready for when major league baseball resumes. Most of his communication with pitchers has been through phone calls and text messages, but the Rockies have implemented a plan to ensure pitchers are ready in case a second spring training opens.

"We have established modules throughout our system, from top to bottom, with our pitching coaches supervising each of them," said Foster. "And we've started doing Zoom meetings this week."

Foster has also organized and posted YouTube clips and articles for launchers to view.

"Coaching is not just training on the baseball field. Coaching is life coaching as well," he said. "Sometimes life goes in directions we don't expect, and we certainly didn't expect this. So we stay committed. "

