Rising rap star Chynna Rogers dies at 25

The Philadelphia rapper and model, who was guided by A $ AP Yams and known for her affiliation with A $ AP Mob, passed away just months after releasing her latest album & # 39; In Case I Die First & # 39 ;.

The hip-hop community is losing another one. Rapper and model Chynna rogers He has passed away at age 25. "Unfortunately, I can confirm that Chynna passed away today," read a statement released by her management team on Wednesday, April 8, adding: "Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed."

Her manager John Miller tells People that the West Philadelphia native died at her home in Philadelphia. No cause of death is given at the time of publication.

Ironically, just four months ago, Chynna released a new EP titled "In Case I Die First", which sounded like a premonition of her impending demise. The 5 & # 39; 10 "star started in the entertainment industry at age 14 when she was discovered by Ford Models at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey.

Chynna started spreading her wings to music while in high school and was guided by A $ AP Yams, who died in 2015. "I still didn't know the word & # 39; intern & # 39 ;, but I thought: & # 39; Do you want someone to follow you? & # 39;" He said in January 2018 interview with Pitchfork.

Chynna later developed a friendship with A $ AP Rocky Y A $ AP Ferg. Your affiliation with A $ AP Mob the members helped her gain traction in the hip-hop scene. She found success online after releasing her first two singles, "Selfie" from 2013 and "Glen Coco" from 2014.

She followed them up with several EPs, including "I'm Not Here. This Isn & # 39; t Happening" from 2015 and "music 2 die 2" from 2016. The artist once described her music as "for angry people too proud to show how angry they are. "

In the wake of her growing fame, Chynna was struggling with opiate addiction, which she referred to in her mixtape "Ninety." The album was released on her 22nd birthday in August 2016, after three months of sobriety. He later explained his decision to get sober: "I got to the point where I had to do something just to get on stage and do my job. I didn't like that."