Ring's second generation alarm system has a sleek new design: BGR

Ring announced the new alarm Thursday: its second-generation home security system with an improved design, new features, and sleeker hardware than the previous model.

There are 5, 10, and 14-piece alarm security kits that you can choose from based on the size of your home and the amount of money you want to spend.

Pre-orders for the 2nd Generation Ring Alarm are open from Thursday afternoon.

Ring, which Amazon bought for a billion dollars in February 2018, announced the second generation of its home security system on Thursday. The device you see in the image at the top of this article is the updated Ring Alarm Keypad, which features a completely new design and one-touch buttons that allow you to quickly request the police, fire department or medical assistance in your area with a single touch.

Ring also updated the motion detectors and contact sensors that ship with the kit to make them smaller and easier to mount in any room in your home, and where old hardware was glossy plastic, devices that ship with The new alarm kit has a matte finish that will probably work best with the surfaces you put them on.

While the new Ring Alarm will send notifications to the app on your phone if it detects anything unusual, you will have to subscribe to Ring Protect Plus (which costs $ 10 per month or $ 100 per year) if you want to access the emergency response tools when someone breaks into your house. The Basic and Plus plans offer 60-day video history, a snapshot capture feature, and the ability to download videos to your mobile device.

If you want a doorbell alarm to protect your home, there are three options: a 5-piece kit, a 10-piece kit, and a 14-piece kit. For $ 199, the 5-Piece Security Kit will provide you with a base station, keyboard, contact sensor, motion detector, and range extender. Ring says this is a good starter kit for an apartment or small house. The 10-piece kit costs $ 249 and adds 4 contact sensors and 1 motion detector, while the $ 329 14-piece kit adds another keyboard and 3 more contact sensors, ideal for a home with 3 or more bedrooms.

Pre-orders for the second generation ring alarm started Thursday, and if you buy a kit from Amazon, you can get a free Echo Dot with your order that you can use to control the system with your voice. Ring will no longer sell the original alarm on its website, but you can still find it through external retailers.

Image Source: Ring