Rihanna buys a fan and monitors dad every day as he fights coronavirus

Ronald Fenty reveals that he tested positive for the life-threatening illness and credits his superstar daughter for doing everything she can to help him with his recovery.

Rihanna He helped keep his father's spirits up after learning that he had been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Ronald Fenty, 66, tells The Sun of Britain that he was very ill after testing positive for the life-threatening virus, and he has to thank his daughter for her recovery.

"My daughter Robyn visited me every day," he said, referring to the pop star by his birth name. "I thought I was going to die, to be honest."

"She did a lot for me. I appreciate everything she has done."

Fenty reveals that his famous daughter even bought him a fan and sent him to Barbados to use it, but her symptoms were never severe enough for him to use.

"It gave me a fever inside my nose," added Ronald. "He had a fever on his lips. It was a lot of fever. He feared the worst."

According to the tabloid, Ronald spent 14 days at the Paragon Isolation Center on the island.