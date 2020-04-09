RHOBH – Dorit Kemsley Will Finally Address Her Legal Issues Next Season

Beverly Hills Royal Housewives Star Dorit Kemsley has revealed that she will finally tackle her legal battles for the upcoming tenth season. Dorit and her husband PK have faced numerous lawsuits in recent years, but she has been silent about legal issues … until now.

Kemsley recently said We weekly that from the beginning he maintained that the legal issues were in the right hands, and that it was something he really couldn't talk about even though everyone wanted him to. He also stated that many things came out in the press that were not true.

"It is very difficult when you fight something with your hands tied behind your back," Kemsley explained. "So for us, we always knew that it was going to be resolved and resolved and that it was a matter of time and justice, so for us it was very liberating."

The 43-year-old woman added that she and PK are "very happy,quot; that the legal problems are behind them and that they can now "be over with."

Dorit and PK's legal troubles first made the headlines in August 2018 when an online video of a woman confronting Dorit during an RHOBH delivery trip to the Bahamas. The woman accused Dorit of owing her former Beverly Beach partner Ryan Horne hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Eventually Dorit and PK settled the lawsuit with Horne, and they also settled a separate $ 1.2 million lawsuit that their former creditor, Nicos Kirzis, had filed against them for an alleged unpaid loan.

Kemsley says he did everything possible to prevent legal problems from affecting his family, though he inevitably did. She says that when she gets home it is hard to have a hard outer shell, but she learns and her family stayed strong. That is something she is grateful for.

Dorit Kemsley added that her marriage to PK is stronger than ever because they have the kind of relationship where they really support each other. When she feels depressed or sad, he knows how to "cheer her up,quot; and vice versa. Dorit says that when they go through a conflict together, they strengthen it and can survive.

“I always was, and I will always be on my husband's side and vice versa. So for us it was just a matter of time, ”said Dorit Kemsley.

Season 10 of the Beverly Hills Royal Housewives opens on Wednesday April 15 in Bravo.



