RHOA Drama: Kandi Burruss Calls NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes' Wife Responds: See Clips

Kandi Burruss was upset by NeNe Leakes over a video she made, and Riley Burruss's mother was sure that NeNe was talking about her. Kandi shared an IG post, which wasn't active for long, and explained what this is all about.

The Shade Room was able to capture the post, and you can also watch it below. Be sure to also check out NeNe's answer.

Some people agree with Kandi and say she was right because NeNe was talking about her. Others say that NeNe was definitely not referring to Kandi.

One follower said, "The crazy thing is that Kandi didn't have spin-offs that she ONLY had SPECIAL. Kim has been late for the party and the family of 1 w BUT Kim does NOT have a supporting role in RHOA 🤔 So I don't know, it's like 1 minute which is great w ppl then it becomes like️ how many times does he have it and Kim is sitting outside? Now she and Eva, Eva also looked at her supposedly now supposedly coming for Kandi (man) 🤦🏽‍♀️ if she wasn't talking about Kandi I just said it wasn't about you … wassup w the insults & # 39; hahaha & # 39 ;.

Another commenter seems upset because of all this drama and said, ‘Just throw the whole show away. This drama is ridiculous right now. "

Someone else said the "sad part is that all the slow people here have not realized that Kandi was called that."

Another follower posted this: ‘Nene got all this money. And confuses "giving and giving,quot;. ’

Somoene plus shadowed NeNe and said: ‘NeNe cannot avoid what is. And the denial is so real. It is quite sad, honestly. All that money and I don't know how to be happy. "

One person agreed and wrote: "yes, she is bitter." She is always shading someone. She is alone, that old man does not satisfy her. She is miserable. "

Another RHOA fan also believes NeNe was talking about Kandi: ‘talking about Kandi because Kandi is the ONLY RHOA cast to get,quot; spin-off after spin-off ", nene's fans are as delusional as she is.

What do you think about all this?



