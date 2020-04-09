Reporter of Bill Clinton sex scandal Linda Tripp dies at age 70

Linda Tripp Rausch, the former Pentagon employee who secretly filmed White House practitioner Monica Lewinsky and exposed the Bill Clinton sex scandal in the late 1990s, passed away at the age of 70. His death comes just a week after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. .

According to Persons Joseph Murtha magazine, a lawyer who worked with Tripp, revealed the news of his death on Wednesday. Murtha said "Unfortunately, Linda passed away today," but did not provide further details.

If Monica Lewinsky can wish Linda Tripp well, she can certainly refrain from celebrating or badly wishing her perceived political opponents.

Bravo, Mrs. Lewinsky. Your kindness is exemplary. https://t.co/8h6v9Fvor5 – Mario Salerno 2020 (@panamareddit) April 8, 2020

Tripp's daughter, Allison Tripp Foley, wrote Tuesday in a now-deleted Facebook post that her mother was "leaving this Earth,quot; and did not know if she could survive the distress.

"Please pray for a painless process for the strongest woman I will ever meet in my entire life," Tripp Foley wrote, who also told TMZ that his mother's death was unrelated to COVID-19.

Tripp Foley, an estate agent and accomplished rider, was reportedly by his mother's side when he passed away while in intensive care, along with Tripp's husband, Dieter Rausch.

Linda Tripp's son-in-law Thomas Foley said The New York Post on Wednesday he fought as hard as he could.

Linda Tripp is dead at 70. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer less than a week ago. https://t.co/YyAygVf8Qt – Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 8, 2020

“I know that all the press will focus on the other things, but she was a special person and a fantastic grandfather who dedicated himself to his family. People forget this part, "said Foley.

Linda Tripp was in the news in 1998 when she revealed that President Bill Clinton was having an affair with the White House intern, Monica Lewinsky, who was in her early 20s at the time. After being transferred from the White House to the Pentagon, Lewinsky became a close friend of Tripp.

When Clinton was being investigated by Kenneth Starr for sexual misconduct due to Paula Jones's allegations, Tripp delivered more than 22 hours of recorded phone conversations with Lewinsky. Tripp recorded the calls without Lewinsky's knowledge. On the recordings, Lewinsky spoke about his affair with Clinton.

Tripp's phone calls with Lewinsky also revealed that she was wearing a semen-stained blue dress, and that the House of Representatives used the evidence against Bill Clinton during his impeachment. The Senate ended by acquitting Clinton and he remained in office. Tripp received immunity for his cooperation in the investigation.

"I was fascinated," said Tripp. ABC News in 2001. "I couldn't believe, could he (Clinton) be so reckless? Could he be so arrogantly reckless with the children of philander? I was reeling from the horror of it all."

Breaking News: Linda Tripp, whose secret recordings by Monica Lewinsky helped lead to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in 1998, died at age 70. Https://t.co/VTY61UM4PP – The New York Times (@nytimes) April 8, 2020

When he heard the news of Tripp's ill health, Lewinsky tweeted: “No matter the past, hearing that Linda Tripp is very seriously ill, I hope she recovers. I can't imagine how difficult it is for his family. "

Linda Tripp was fired from her job at the Pentagon in 2001 on the last day of the Clinton administration. He spent his final years solving legal problems in the Clinton / Lewinsky scandal, but had to move away from his suburban Maryland home due to scrutiny.

In 2017 Linda Tripp said Page six that his farm life in northern Virginia featured 16 horses, and that it was a "paradise,quot; with complete autonomy and privacy, which is what he liked.



