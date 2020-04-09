Remembering Apollo 13 at 50

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. – Apollo 13 astronauts never thought about their mission number, as they took off towards the moon 50 years ago. Even when his oxygen tank broke two days later, on April 13.

Jim Lovell and Fred Haise insist that they are not superstitious. They even use 13 in their email addresses.

As Mission Commander Lovell sees it, he is incredibly lucky. Not only did it survive NASA's most heartbreaking lunar shot, but it's close by to commemorate its golden anniversary.

"That I'm still alive. As long as I can keep breathing, I'm fine," Lovell, 92, said in an interview with The Associated Press from his home in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Half a century later, Apollo 13 is still considered the best time for Mission Control.

Lovell calls it "a miraculous recovery."

Haise, like so many others, considers it NASA's most successful failure.

"It was a great mission," said Haise, 86. He showed "what can be done if people use their minds and a little ingenuity."

As a lunar module pilot, Haise would have become the sixth man to walk on the moon, following Lovell onto the dusty gray surface. The oxygen tank explosion stole the moon landing, which would have been NASA's third, nine months after Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin of Apollo 11 took humanity's first steps on the moon.

Now the coronavirus pandemic has robbed them of their anniversary celebrations. The festivities are on hold, including at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where the mission began on April 11, 1970, on a Saturday like this year.

That won't stop Haise, who still lives in Houston, from marking what he calls "bonanza day,quot; next Monday, as he does every April 13.

Lovell, Haise, and Jack Swigert, a last-minute substitute who died in 1982, were almost to the moon when they heard a thud and felt a chill. One of the two oxygen tanks had exploded in the spacecraft's service module.

The tense words that followed are the fame of space and cinema.

"Okay, Houston, we've had a problem here," said Swigert, the command module pilot.

"This is Houston. Say it again please. "

"Houston, we've had a problem," Lovell interrupted.

Lovell reported a sudden voltage drop in one of the two main electrical circuits. Within seconds, Houston Mission Control saw the pressure readings for the damaged oxygen tank drop to zero. The blast also destroyed two electric power-generating fuel cells and damaged the third.

When Lovell looked out the window and saw oxygen escaping into the black void, he knew that his moon landing was also escaping. He pushed all emotions aside.

"Not landing on the moon or dying in space are two different things," Lovell explained, "and so we forgot to land on the moon." This was one of survival. How do we get home?

Astronauts were 200,000 miles (322,000 km) from Earth. Living again would require calm, skill, and, yes, luck.

"The explosion could not have happened at a better time," Lovell said.

Long before, he said, and the astronauts would not have had enough electrical power to go around the moon and launch themselves back to Earth for a dip. An explosion in lunar orbit or, worse, while Lovell and Haise were on the surface, "that would be the end."

"I think we had some divine help on this flight," Lovell said.

The aborted mission went from being so boring that none of the major television networks broadcast the astronaut shows minutes before the explosion, to a life-and-death drama around the world.

As flight director Gene Kranz and his team in Houston raced to craft a rescue plan, the astronauts remained calm. It was Lovell's fourth space flight, the second for the moon, and the first and only one for Haise and Swigert.

Dark thoughts "always ran through our minds, but quietly. We didn't talk about it," Lovell said.

Haise added: “We never got to the point where there was nothing left to do. So, no, we never got to a point where we said, "Well, we're going to die."

The less trusting White House demanded odds. Kranz refused, letting others put the crew's chances at 50-50. In his mind, there was no doubt, there was no place for failure, only success.

"Basically that was the name of the game: I'm going to take them home. My team will take them home. We will take them home," Kranz recalled.

For the record, Kranz never uttered "failure is not an option." The line is purely Hollywood, created for the 1995 film "Apollo 13,quot; starring Ed Harris as Kranz and Tom Hanks as Lovell.

Flight controllers entered crisis mode. They immediately ordered the Odyssey command module to be closed to conserve what little power was left, and the astronauts to move to the Aquarium lunar module, now a lifeboat.

Lovell said one of the low points was realizing that they would be tight on the lander.

“It was designed for two people for two days. We were three people for four days. "

Carbon dioxide overload, by breathing, threatened to kill them.

Engineers were quick to figure out how to turn the square air purification containers in the dead capsule into round ones that would fit into their temporary home.

His out-of-the-box, pants-seat solution, which used spacecraft wreckage, worked. But it was so wet and cold that the astronauts couldn't sleep. Condensation covered the walls and windows, and the temperature was close to freezing.

Dehydrated and feverish, Haise had the toughest moment during the six-day trial. Despite the high stress, Haise does not remember cross words between the three test pilots. Even Swigert fitted in, despite joining the crew just three days before takeoff. He replaced command module pilot Ken Mattingly, who with his crewmates had been exposed to German measles, but had no immunity unlike them.

Astronauts were rumored to have poisonous pills stored in case of a desperate situation. Lovell dispelled that notion on page one of his 1994 autobiography, "Lost Moon," the basis of the movie "Apollo 13."

The day of the fall finally arrived on April 17, 1970, with no guarantees.

The astronauts managed to turn on their command module, avoiding short circuits but creating internal rain when the spacecraft slowed down in the atmosphere.

The communication blackout lasted 1 1/2 minutes longer than normal. The drivers were alarmed. Finally, three undulating parachutes appeared over the Pacific. It was only then, Lovell said, that "we knew we had."

Astronauts had no idea how much their cosmic cliff impacted the world until they reached Honolulu. President Richard Nixon was there to greet them.

"We never dreamed that a billion people would follow us on television and radio, and read about us in headlines in all the newspapers published," Lovell said in a NASA story.

The tank explosion later was related to damage caused by electrical overheating in ground tests.

Apollo 13 "showed teamwork, camaraderie and what NASA was really made of," said Mike Massimino of Columbia University, a former shuttle astronaut.

In the decades that followed, Lovell and his wife, Marilyn, nearly 68, have argued about what would happen if it had been possible.

"The result of everything is, of course, that he is alive," he said, "and that we have had all these years."

