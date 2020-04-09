Recipe: Chef Sarah Wade's ricotta meatballs with marinara sauce

Comfort food is Sarah Wade's specialty.

The chef opened his first restaurant, Stillwater, in August last year, bringing fried chicken ribs, blue cheese crackers, and smoked pork macaroni and cheese to the former Townsman space that stretches between Chinatown and the Financial District. Before the coronavirus turned the world upside down, diners could find the restaurant's bar crammed with cocktails and "cold tea,quot; venues, while dining room tables teemed with stuffed eggs, chicken wings, and flat burgers.

We need comfort food now more than ever. Since the dinner ban went into effect, Wade has offered take-out food on Sundays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. at 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. at 9 p.m., with a limited brunch menu available on weekends from 11 a.m. at 3 p.m. (Delivery is also offered through Grubhub and Caviar.) The former "chopped,quot; champion shared how her restaurant's new service model is doing, and relayed her recipe for a classic comfort dish: ricotta dumplings with marinara sauce (yes, they're available to go).

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

As you take?

Stay positive and continuously send positive vibes. I take this opportunity to take, especially through our third party delivery companies, to create new customers for when we reopen.

What do you miss most about being in your restaurant right now?

The staff! They are our family, and not seeing them is difficult. I also miss the buzz of a busy dinner service on Friday nights with the ticket machine constantly running, calling orders, sweating, watching happy customers leave, and listening to a loud bar.

How did it go for takeaway / delivery? What challenges have you had to face in pivoting this service model?

Takeaway food goes well. We are grateful for the neighborhood and the community that surrounds us and supports us. It took us a couple of days to get used to where to put the take-out boxes on the line for things to flow, but we figured it out pretty quickly.

What can locals do to help the restaurant industry right now?

Please continue to order and order from local businesses. Leave a tip, that people have been so amazing doing so far. Explore the healthiest options on a restaurant menu … I can promote our macaroni and cheese because it's delicious, but we have good and hearty salads and a great veggie burger if you need to lighten it up.

What has been a constant in your fridge / pantry when you've been cooking more at home?

Eggs! I love scrambled with anything else I can find in the fridge after a long day. I like poaching the eggs and putting them on a quick pasta plate.

Tell us about this recipe.

This is a variation of our ricotta meatballs, which we make with roasted hedgehog mushrooms and pearl onions in a marsala sauce. I love baked tomato sauce because it produces such a nice flavor in tomatoes. Meatballs are a fun afternoon project and seriously they are so fluffy, creamy and delicious.

Ricotta meatballs from Chef Sarah Wade with marinara sauce. —Sarah Wade

Ricotta pasties with marinara sauce

Serves four

Ingredients:

For the marinara sauce:

5 ripe vine tomatoes, chopped

1 small yellow onion, peeled and chopped

1 garlic clove, peeled and minced

5 basil leaves

1/2 cup of white wine

Salt and pepper

For the meatballs:

2 cups of ricotta

1 egg yolk

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 egg

1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup flour

Addresses:

For the marinara:

Put all the marinara ingredients in a cake tin or any other side dish. Cover with aluminum foil and put in the oven at 375 degrees for 45 minutes. Remove from the oven, then pour into a saucepan. Mix everything with a whisk and bring to a boil over medium heat until the meatballs are ready.

For the meatballs:

Mix all the ingredients of the dumpling (except the flour) in a bowl with a spatula until smooth. Add flour, then stir until combined. Using a small scoop of ice cream / cookie, no larger than 1.5 inches, place balls of the mixture on a parchment paper covered baking sheet. If you don't have a cookie spoon, you can use two spoons and make little soccer figures. Let them rest until the marinara is boiling.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook meatballs in batches, seven to eight at a time. Let them boil for five to six minutes, then transfer them directly to the marinara sauce. Once everything is cooked, serve immediately. Top with more grated Parmesan cheese.