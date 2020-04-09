Rebecca Black comes out and talks about recent distress – Check out her ad!

%MINIFYHTML5eadc0cf51eaef5b0db95eb1f64073c478%

During an interview for the Dating Straight podcast, Rebecca Black came out as "weird,quot; and also spoke about a recent and very painful breakup of a person she had been seeing out of the public eye. This is what the singer on Friday said!

The 22-year-old singer and influencer has been in the spotlight since 2011 when she released the much-criticized single on Friday when she was still a child.

However, it took almost a full decade for her to finally feel comfortable enough with her sexuality to get out.

At the same time, however, from what he said, it seems that there is still a long way to go before it can really be defined from that point of view.

Rebecca argued about her reluctance to label who she is, and said "I made a conscious decision not to go out." People started asking but I stopped answering. I'm still in the process, it seems. "

She went on to claim that while she is still in the process of discovering herself and choosing a certain label to describe her, for now, she is content with the broader "queer,quot; label.

‘Every day is different, it is something that in the last years obviously I have had many conversations with myself. For me, the word "queer,quot; feels great. I've dated many different types of people, and I just don't know what the future holds. Some days, I feel a little more on the "gay,quot; side than others, "Rebecca explained.

This revelation about his sexuality apparently doesn't come long after he fell out of love.

The star said that she was dating someone and I know they could see this … but one of the reasons we went through this breakup was because she really needed time alone, not from them, but just overall. But I'm doing well … each day is really different. "



