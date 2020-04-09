Reality star Todd Chrisley says he's recovering from coronavirus – Deadline

Todd Chrisley, the star of the reality series USA Network Chrisley knows best, revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus, and is recovering after being hospitalized for several days.

Chrisley shared the news during a Wednesday episode of his Chrisley Confessions podcast.

"I mean, friends, come on. Can we talk about this bitch named crown? Chrisley said. "I have been fighting the crown for three weeks. I was in the hospital for four and a half days, with a fever between 100 and 103, and it has been the sickest thing I have been in the 52 years I have been on this earth. "He added that he hopes to improve every day," but from Now folks, I'm still not clicking on all the cylinders. I'm probably roughly 70 to 75% of who I normally am, but that last 25% is kicking my a **.

Related story Boris Johnson left intensive care after three days; UK Prime Minister on "Extremely Good Spirits" in the midst of the coronavirus battle – update

Chrisley said that fighting the disease has "altered life" for him and his family.

"I think what it has taught me is to look around and see the things that really matter, and what matters is health," he said. “You can have all the money in the world, but if you don't have health, you have nothing. It's been a tough three weeks, tough. "

Hopefully, I'll get better every day, but from now on, folks, I'm still not clicking on all the cylinders. I'm probably roughly 70 to 75% of who I normally am, but that last 25% is kicking my a **.

Chrisley's daughter Savannah also turned to social media to discuss her father's diagnosis.

"I've never been so scared in my life," she wrote in a long Instagram post on Wednesday. "When it all started with COVID-19, I was like many of you … my mindset was' Wash your hands, don't touch people and it will be fine. BUT THE CHILD HAS CHANGED THE IRRESPONSIBLE MIND! When Dad started getting sick, I immediately started to worry. "

Chrisley knows best He follows the life of outspoken patriarch and real estate mogul Todd Chrisley and his exaggerated southern family, which includes his wife Julie, his children Chase, Savannah and Grayson, his granddaughter Chloe and Todd's mother, Nanny Faye. The series wrapped up its most recent season 7 in November.

As of April 9, there are 395,030 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. USA And 12,740 deaths. Globally, there are 1.4 million confirmed cases and more than 85,000 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.