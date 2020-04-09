Read "Grace and Frankie" Chart Draws Laughs Online, Raises Funds – Deadline

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda joined the cast of their award-winning Netflix show today. Grace and Frankie for a live table reading online of an unreleased episode from the show's upcoming season.

The hilarity ensued, but the reading also served a purpose, as it raised funds to aid the COVID-19 relief efforts of Meals on Wheels. You can join the good cause by donating here.

Production suspended production in its seventh and final season due to the coronavirus crisis.

Along with Oscar winner Fonda and Oscar nominee Tomlin, other G&F cast members Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, and Ethan Embry participated in the episode's reading. The consequences, which was written by Marta Kauffman and Howard Morris.

Produced by Skydance Television and released in 2013, Grace and Frankie It was one of the first original series for Netflix. Although in a hiatus right now, like everyone else, the seventh and final season will still premiere next year, making the series the longest running comedy in streamer history.

Dominic Patten contributed to this report.