Raveena Tandon on new things she's tackling during domestic quarantine

Home quarantine has locked everyone up to do things that otherwise could not take time. Far from their busy schedules and hectic lifestyles, the government-imposed blockade has made everyone try new things. Workouts at home, cooking, social media fads, they're trying everything to keep themselves busy. Catching up on the same thing, the ravishing Raveena Tandon has been spending time with her children and taking on new hobbies to keep herself busy. Speaking of ties to family and discovering new hobbies during her time at home, this is what Raveena told Filmfare.

How did you spend this time at home during the quarantine period?

I make the most of my time at home with my family. Rasha (daughter) and Ranbirvardhan (son) They are doing classes online and at school. U.S play board games together. I have been cooking, gardening and growing my own vegetables. I've also spent a lot of time with my pets and that's something I really enjoy doing. I dedicate myself to fun activities about Tik Tok videos that help me to unite with my daughter. It's something I never used to do and it's something I've learned from it. It is a whole new world for me. These things help me feel good and positive in this difficult hour.

How do you stay away from negative thoughts after reading all the depressing news about the pandemic?

Currently with the coronavirus pandemic, the situation is worrying, but I hope that we come out of this stronger together. I feel like we need to focus on the positive side of things. It's great how we can finally spend time with our families and do things that we wish we could do earlier in our daily lives. So let's focus on the good and fight together in this battle.

What exercise / diet regimen can you follow at home?

Anil (Thadani, husband) and I have been working on the terrace at home together with the children and trying new types of exercises to keep fit and healthy. This The quarantine period is the best time to connect with yourself. I think yoga is a great option not only for the body but also for the mind.

Anything specific that one should eat to stay healthy and fit?

Personally, I think it is always better to eat homemade food, since it is healthy and you can cook it the way you like. I have been trying to cook every day. I cook meals in different styles, which is also interesting for everyone in the family.

What have you missed the most during this quarantine period?

I definitely miss going to the set and working. I am looking forward to resuming my work and my daily life after this situation improves and it is safe to move.