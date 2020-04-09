Raveena Tandon becomes nostalgic during quarantine

Raveena Tandon is an avid user of social media. And like everyone who's locked up, he's using online platforms to stay connected to the outside world. Raveena recently took to her Instagram account to share photos of her adoptive daughter Chhaya's wedding. The wedding was held in Goa and the decor looked exactly like a movie set. The post was captioned as: “ Some moments are always so beautifully etched in our minds … just remembering … # throwback taking this opportunity to thank you @ashley_rebello for the most beautiful and ethereal wedding dress you made for my chayu, It was with all your love and blessings … thanks again my love & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Take a look at the beautiful photos below.

Raveena adopted Pooja and Chhaya as a single mother in 1995, when they were 11 and 8 years old respectively. Later, she married film producer Anil Thadani. The duo is now blessed with two children: their daughter Rasha, 14, and their son Ranbir, 11.