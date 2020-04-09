Rasheeda Frost joins Kirk Frost in the kitchen – Watch her cooking video

Rasheeda Frost teamed up with Kirk Frost in the kitchen, and Mrs. Boss shared a video on her social media account to show her fans what happened there. Take a look at Rasheeda with a completely fresh face during a recent quarantine night.

‘Quarantine night with #DaFrost 😜🤣 me and @ frost117 teaming up in the kitchen!” Rasheeda captioned her video.

One follower said, "KIRK made that lemonade,quot; love southern accents, "and another commenter posted this:" Yes, I know that's a slap. She is wearing Tony is fine !!! The best seasoning in the game! "

Someone else was disappointed that they were looking for the recipe: "Where's the recipe? I was hoping it would be in the comments."

A commenter burst out on the couple and said: Y Yassss! Teamwork! Make the dream work! LET'S GO TEAM! The food looks great, "while another fan posted this:" OMG, it hit me where I like my damn stomach. "

Another commenter wrote: ‘How long do you play crab legs? I've been trying to figure out how to cook them FOREVER, please help Sister, "and someone else said,"

Someone else said: ‘I'm having the same thing. King crab quarantine and delicious corn quarantine also do their best to stay healthy. PS: Enjoy the legs of your crabs and stay healthy. "

Another follower said: ‘You must do a tutorial on a seafood dish !! I love how everything looks! "

Someone else posted this: ras @rasheeda I am very proud of you. Black love at its best 💕 ’

Just the other day, it was revealed that Kirk shared a video he shot together with Rasheeda at his home in which they explain to people the dangers of 5G. Some followers agree, but others believe this is just gibberish.

Rasheeda and Kirk are spending their time at home these days, and they are also recommending their fans to do the same.



