Rapper Chynna Rogers dies suddenly – Cause of death has not been revealed

Chynna Rogers, known for her MC skills, good looks, and relationship with ASAP Mob, passed away at the age of 25, a Sky report recently revealed. Her family confirmed that she died in Philadelphia on Wednesday, but it is unclear what led to her premature death.

A statement from her account stated that she was "deeply loved,quot; and that everyone who knew her would miss her. In her final IG post, Rogers stated that there were "too many soundtracks in our lives," and that she needed a soundtrack to "die too."

Since his death, the hip-hop community has shared many commemorative messages for the young rapper, including ASAP Rocky, Lil Debbie, and singer-songwriter Kehlani. On the last day of her short life, Kehlani spoke to her and said it was her "last exchange."

Lil Debbie also turned to her social media account to say that the world would never forget her contributions to the world of rap. Tierra Whack pointed to the tragedy of the situation, including the fact that fans, friends, and family are unable to even attend his funeral due to the coronavirus.

Reportedly after being seen as a model when she was at an amusement park at age 14, ASAP Rocky invited her to join her hip-hop collective after first talking to one of the group's members on Twitter. .

While it's unclear how she died, the model rapper was honest about her battles with drug addiction that she attended a rehab center in 2016.

Many of his songs were streamed millions of times on the streaming platform Spotify, and he last performed with the aforementioned hip-hop group at the South by Southwest Festival in 2016.

As most know, this would not be the first time that the hip-hop community has lost one of its members. Earlier this year, it was reported that Lexii Alijai, also known as his real name, Alexis Alijai Lynch, passed away on January 1, 2020.

Ad

He was 21 years old when he died. At that time, his family went to Facebook to confirm the sad news.



Post views:

4 4