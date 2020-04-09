Rapper Chynna Rogers' Cause of Death Revealed

Authorities are revealing rapper Chynna rogers died of an accidental overdose.
In a statement to E! News, a spokesman for the Philadelphia Department of Health stated that Chynna Rogers' cause of death was determined to be an accidental drug overdose.
The rapper had previously struggled with drug addiction, but said she had been sober since 2017. In an interview with Pitchfork, the 25-year-old shared that she was able to openly discuss her experience with addiction because it was "in retrospect,quot; after complete rehabilitation
"I see a lot of artists decide they want to have a good time with their fans, and that's great because it gives their fans something to hold on to. But first I have to handle it myself, and then when I have figured out how I want to say it, we can Talk about it, they won't go through that with me, "he explained.
The 25-year-old also said that it was important for her to talk about it because she wants people to know "there are many more people who deal with this than you think, and they should know that someone who looks like me or this could have the same problem as the demon in the corner. "
"And it was partly because of the shit that happened with Yams, or just how many friends I've lost because of different things. And I just didn't want to lie," he added. Chynna recognized A $ AP Yams, one of the members of the A $ AP Mob, as one of his mentors. He died of a drug overdose in 2015.
Chynna Rodgers / Instagram
Fans of the Philadelphia native feared she had overdosed when her friend, writer Fifth Brunson, tweeted"I just lost another friend to drugs. I'm not going to be quiet about it. I'm tired of the drug culture. All about it. Everything about it. I know there's a bigger picture. But I don't care. right now. I'm very tired and sad. "
In another tweet, the A Black Lady Sketch Show Writer retweeted a message Chynna wrote her in 2017, along with a promise to "change this world,quot; for her.
Other friends shared similar tributes to the model, all praising her for her talents and reflecting on her past together. "Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed," the Rogers family said in a statement to E! News.
