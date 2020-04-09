Rapper Chynna Rogers' Cause of Death Revealed

Authorities are revealing rapper Chynna rogers died of an accidental overdose.

In a statement to E! News, a spokesman for the Philadelphia Department of Health stated that Chynna Rogers' cause of death was determined to be an accidental drug overdose.

The rapper had previously struggled with drug addiction, but said she had been sober since 2017. In an interview with Pitchfork, the 25-year-old shared that she was able to openly discuss her experience with addiction because it was "in retrospect,quot; after complete rehabilitation

"I see a lot of artists decide they want to have a good time with their fans, and that's great because it gives their fans something to hold on to. But first I have to handle it myself, and then when I have figured out how I want to say it, we can Talk about it, they won't go through that with me, "he explained.