Rapper Chynna dies at 25

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
Logo

Rapper and model Chynna Rogers died Wednesday at the young age of 25.

"Unfortunately I can confirm that Chynna passed away," Rogers manager John Miller said by email according to The Wrap. "Chynna was deeply loved and we will greatly miss her."

Her manager wouldn't go into detail about Chynna's cause of death, but she was extremely outspoken about her opioid addiction in the past.

January 2018 marked a year since the rapper had been living a sober life. She spoke to Pitchfork about their struggles. Her mother had recently passed away.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here