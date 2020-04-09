Rapper Chynna dies at 25

Rapper and model Chynna Rogers died Wednesday at the young age of 25.

"Unfortunately I can confirm that Chynna passed away," Rogers manager John Miller said by email according to The Wrap. "Chynna was deeply loved and we will greatly miss her."

Her manager wouldn't go into detail about Chynna's cause of death, but she was extremely outspoken about her opioid addiction in the past.

January 2018 marked a year since the rapper had been living a sober life. She spoke to Pitchfork about their struggles. Her mother had recently passed away.

"My mother would be very close to me if I used it as an excuse to fall," he said at the time. "It is just one more reason to work and do all of this."

It seems that the music helped keep the rising star sober.

"If you are not depressed right now, you could be using drugs." "Every day I get up with new things to be angry about. It's too much."

Rest in peace, Chynna.