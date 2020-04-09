Rapper affected by Dr. Fred The Godson's coronavirus: you could die!

Popular New York hip hop star Fred The Godson suffered the coronavirus COVID 19 according to the rapper who told fans about the disease over the weekend on Instagram.

And in his last Instagram post before being put on a fan, Fred The Godson asked for prayers.

Well, yesterday his wife spoke to the media and she has no good news.

A doctor told his wife, LeeAnn Jemmott, that Fred The Godson may not succeed.

LeAnn said the news yesterday: "It was like he was gone and he is going to die, that's all. I don't even know how I felt, I just felt like I was going to die."

But just when he received bad news. LeAnn also has good news. Yesterday the rapper started showing some signs of improvement.

"Now, instead of the fan holding it at 100%, it's supporting it at 70%," Jemmott said.

Fred The Godson and his wife have two young daughters together.

"We need him as if he were our strength, he's our good vibes, our positivity," said LeeAnn.

She added: "Don't just assume they are going to die. Because that is all we are hearing is people dying, dying, dying. He is winning, he is winning."