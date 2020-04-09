Rapid test kits to deploy in nursing homes with suspected COVID cases to prevent spread – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Thursday a new rapid mobile test kit to be deployed in facilities housing vulnerable populations to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

"We have a responsibility to keep the most vulnerable among us, our elders, our grandparents and parents safe," he said.

The news comes a day after the Motion and Imaging Television Fund Nursing Home in Woodland Hills reported two COVID-related deaths, prompting a response from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"Our LAFD testing team was deployed at that facility where they evaluated more than 100 seniors and employees immediately and another 60 today," said Garcetti.

According to Deadline, two male residents with compromised immune systems had died from the disease. Six other residents and four employees have also tested positive for the virus.

In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, Garcetti said the city will now deploy a rapid mobile test team in facilities that house the elderly, the chronically ill or the weakened, including nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, living facilities. assisted and respiratory hospitals.

"And if one of these facilities has a symptomatic resident or sees the start of an outbreak, we will send a test team as soon as possible to stop the spread and help save lives," Garcetti said.

Facilities can order the mobile test kit online after answering a dozen questions, including the number of residents, the number of staff, and whether there has been any previous testing for COVID-19 at the facility.

"Everyone has the right to be protected in this crisis," said Garcetti. "And they shouldn't have to fight for that right."