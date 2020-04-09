Randy Newman helps raise money for radio station in distress with new Coronavirus song

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

Wishing everyone is well in the midst of the pandemic, the singer of & # 39; You Have Got a Friend in Me & # 39; perform & # 39; Stay Away & # 39; practically on your piano at home as part of a KPCC radio unit.

Randy newman He has written a quirky new pandemic tune from COVID-19 to help raise money for a struggling Southern California radio station.

The singer / songwriter performed "Stay Away" virtually on his piano at home on Wednesday (April 8) and the footage went viral.

Introducing the tune, the "Short People" singer said, "Apparently there is some disease circulating. Stay six feet away from people. Wash your hands, religiously and often."

Then he sang the song, which featured the lines: "Venus in sweatpants / That's what you are / And when this mess is over / I'll buy you a car …" and, "Get away from me baby / Keep your distance, for Please / Stay away from me / Words of love at times like these. "

He closed the footage, filmed as part of a KPCC radio unit, adding: "I wish you all the best and myself to some degree. Stay safe. It's hard for Americans who don't like to be told what not at all. But in this case, you know, let's do it. We'll be fine. "