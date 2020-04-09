Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt filmed scenes for their short film

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most powerful couples in B-town today. Everything they do is news and fans can't stop talking about their romance. In fact, many are looking forward to their big day and look forward to seeing them get married very soon.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia recently surprised their fans when they appeared in a short film titled Familia alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajinikanth, and many others. With the closure, all the stars filmed the movie in their respective homes. Focusing on the importance of social distancing, Prasoon Pandey virtually conceptualized and directed Family.

Giving internal details, Prasoon recently revealed in an interview that Ranbir and Alia actually got behind the camera to photograph each other in the movie. With this information, it is evident that the lovebirds stay together and make the most of their time during quarantine. Not long ago, a video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt taking their pet for a walk went viral on the Internet. Bhatt later even shared photos of RK's dog on his Instagram account.