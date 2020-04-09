Rakul Preet Singh talks about feminism

Rakul Preet Singh began his Bollywood career with the romantic drama Yaariyan. Later, the actress gained fame in the south after starring in several highly successful projects. In recent years, Rakul has done an excellent job continuing his work in South Indian cinema, in addition to appearing in several Bollywood films.

In an exclusive interview with Filmfare, the actress spoke about why the concept of feminism is being misunderstood. She said, "We are all feminists. Even men are feminists. Being a feminist is not about hating men. I don't hate men. It doesn't mean making a big fuss about your rights. Being a feminist is believing in yourself. Going on the right things. It's your right to choose and make decisions. "

Speaking of celebrating Women's Day, she said, "I don't believe in Women's Day because we don't celebrate,quot; Men's Day. "By especially celebrating Women's Day, we ourselves are saying that we are minors. There are only two species: man and woman. Every day is your day. Believe in yourself. "

On the working front, Rakul will be seen below in Attack with Arjun Kapoor and in Thank God with Ajay Devgan and Siddharth Malhotra.